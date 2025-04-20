It just had to be him! With a more than curious celebration after scoring the winner at Leicester, Trent Alexander-Arnold offered an answer on his future that a politician would be proud of.

Having seen Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah commit the next two years to Liverpool, all eyes have moved to Alexander-Arnold and when the news we all expect will drop.

The vice-captain has avoided media obligations throughout this season and avoided any questions on his future, but after scoring the winner off the bench at Leicester he could not avoid the Sky Sports cameras.

After dodging any meaning behind his wild celebration in front of the corner flag, the inevitable question regarding his future came and Alexander-Arnold ducked out of any meaningful statement.

He said: “I’ve said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation. I’m not going to go into details.

"Especially with the fans here, it was a very special moment" ? Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts after scoring the winner against Leicester as Liverpool take one step closer to the Premier League title ? pic.twitter.com/2keMYucxTo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2025

“But these days, like today, are always special: scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles, as well as being in title races, they are special moments that will live with me forever.

“I’m glad to be a part of them.”

Not exactly a sign of commitment, is it? You could even argue it was quite past tense in its phrasing, and no words of wanting to stay at the club – unlike what we heard from Salah and Van Dijk.

Supporters will drive themselves insane trying to unpick the meaning behind Alexander-Arnold’s wild, tinged with a bit of rage, celebration after he received a mixed reaction at the King Power.

His introduction off the bench after missing the last four games with an ankle injury was met with boos and subsequently his song, before he scored the goal that moves Liverpool to within three points of the title.

He will have heard it all, but he did have plenty of nice words for the travelling fans, saying: “[Virgil] pushed me to the front to, you know, soak it in.

“The away fans are always amazing. The fans have been outstanding again this season. They have pushed us every every game until the final minutes, and they’ve done that again today.

“They’ve helped us win the game, and you can still hear them now while they’re celebrating.

“As much as we do it for ourselves and do it for our families, we do it for the fans as well.

“They’re the ones that travel to games, spend the money to come watch us play, so at the least, they deserve to see us give 100 percent on the pitch and win games.

“To be so close to seeing, for some of us, a second league title, and for a lot of us, a first league title, but especially in front of fans, which is what we’ve been missing, is very special.”