Liverpool are within three points of being crowned champions of England for the 20th time, thanks to a narrative-laden winner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Leicester 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League (33) | King Power Stadium

April 20, 2025

Goals

Alexander-Arnold 76′

Team news

Arne Slot made two changes from the side that beat West Ham a week ago, with Dominik Szoboszlai returning in midfield and Cody Gakpo replacing Diogo Jota in attack.

Kostas Tsimikas somewhat surprisingly continued at left back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold returned among the subs. There was no place for Federico Chiesa in the squad.

First half

A win for Arsenal at Ipswich meant this game could not be the one that secured the title, but few were really expecting such an outcome and the alternative of winning it at Anfield is far more enjoyable!

Mo Salah hit both posts with a single effort in the third minute but then the home side – who needed a win to avoid being relegated – also struck the upright in the opening 10 minutes.

It was somewhat end to end, but Liverpool struggled to create much more of note in the opening half hour. Ibrahima Konate‘s header from a corner was the closest we got to a goal.

Goalless at half time against the team that had conceded 10 in their last three home games.

Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool

Second half

Szoboszlai tested the ‘keeper from distance early in the second half, Diaz hit over from Bradley’s cross, and Salah curled an effort wide.

Then came the introduction of Alexander-Arnold with 20 minutes to go, initially receiving a loud booing from the away end. Arguing ensued in the away end, with fans then singing Trent’s song.

Then came the moment of the match; Alexander-Arnold broke the deadlock with a left footed shot after a corner that saw several others miss chances.

The celebration was wild. Alexander-Arnold threw off his Liverpool shirt and celebrated wildly and angrily in front of the away fans, with Tsimikas intervening for him to keep his mouth shut.

What it all meant, nobody knows. A post-match interview seems unlikely, too.

It was far from convincing but Liverpool held on and moved to within three points of the title. Leicester, meanwhile, had their relegation confirmed.

TIA Man of the Match: Mo Salah

What it means

The title can now be won at Anfield next Sunday against Tottenham, provided Arsenal do not lose at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

A win for Palace, though, would mean the title is won without a ball being kicked, and isn’t really the way fans would like to see it won.

Palace have been in awful form of late and will also have an eye on their FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Coady, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; De Cordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Kristiansen, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga, Ayew, Daka

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley (Alexander-Arnold 70′), Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai (Elliott 70′); Salah, Gakpo (Jota 60′), Diaz (Jones 90+4′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Nunez

Next Match: Tottenham (home, Sunday, 20 April)