Liverpool are just one result away from securing the club’s 20th league title and the reaction in the tunnel after the win at Leicester is a mirror image to our own realisations.

Three points. That is all the Reds need to defy expectations and be crowned Premier League champions.

If Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace in midweek the trophy will be confirmed to be heading back to Anfield, if not it is Liverpool’s to win against Tottenham next Sunday.

It is an incredible realisation for players and fans alike, with the jubilation in the away end after Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s winner mirrored by the squad’s return to the dressing room.

“One more” was the cry from Ibrahima Konate as he greeted club cameras on his way down the tunnel, a sentiment echoed by Alisson, Luis Diaz and those who followed.

Kostas Tsimikas let out quite the roar and Virgil van Dijk gave us a knowing look – he knows as well as we do he is destined to be the first Dutchman to captain his side to the title.

Mo Salah did not disappoint either, readily offering the away end one finger – if there is any man who knows every title permutation, it is him.

We are still waiting on that traditional selfie with the goalscorer, Mo. Or is there something you want to tell us…

Closer and closer. ?? pic.twitter.com/kVqYRjxSgy — Ryan Jiro Gravenberch (@RGravenberch) April 20, 2025

It is really happening. Revel in this Reds, this is what it is all about. We couldn’t be with the team five years ago, but we can now.

In a week’s time, we could still be watching the team celebrate on the pitch at Anfield knowing we are not going to get sleep any time soon!

We wouldn’t want it any other way. One more, Reds.