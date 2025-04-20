Trent Alexander-Arnold received a mixed reaction from the away end on his comeback before he struck the winner, but Arne Slot was firm over the right-back’s commitment.

Everyone is expecting Alexander-Arnold to be at the Bernabeu this summer swapping his boyhood red for an entitled white, though some will desperately be holding on to hopes he won’t.

The vice-captain dodged a question on his future after Sky Sports cameras secured him for a rare interview after his match-winner, with it all anyone can focus on.

Slot, however, was not in the mood to entertain talks about Alexander-Arnold’s future as he instead implored headlines to be “about his goal, not his contract.”

“I think my only good answer is to talk about his goal,” said Slot.

"He is incredible" ? Arne Slot reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold's emotional winner against Leicester ?? pic.twitter.com/XBgrcPltk2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2025

“All the attention should go to his goal, the importance of his goal, the importance of what he did for this club for so many years in a row and even this season, this is my only season with him.

“For him scoring a goal like this, all the headlines should be about him scoring this goal, and not about his contract situation.”

Good luck with that, Arne.

It is hard to think of anything but Alexander-Arnold’s future with debate to rage on whether he should be starting games if his future is destined to be away from Anfield this summer.

The Dutchman doubled down in his post-match press conference, though, insisting the Scouser’s commitment, at the very least, should not be questioned.

He told reporters: “The headlines should be the goal he scored, and not about his contract.

“What I can say is, it would be ridiculous if someone argues his commitment for this club.

“The work rate he put in to be back today and make such an important goal and all the work he has done for the club in all his years here that no one, in my opinion, can argue his commitment to this club.”