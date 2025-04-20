Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a huge match-winning moment in Liverpools 1-0 win at Leicester, but what did his celebration mean?

Liverpool are one win away from the Premier League title, thanks to their substitute vice-captain’s second-half winner.

Alexander-Arnold celebrated in style, removing his shirt and basking in the love of the away end, just minutes after coming on and receiving an initially bad reception from the travelling fans.

Boos from the away greeted his introduction, before his song was sung by others, with those at the King Power describing some fans arguing.

But the manner of the celebration is what will be the big talking point, and tese Liverpool fans reacted to the moment on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section, with some in tongue-in-cheek mode!

That’s a veryyyy interesting celebration… ? — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) April 20, 2025

What was that celebration about guys? Confused why he went so mad?? pic.twitter.com/7wOmNXOpLz — Jason Willson (@tuggyj) April 20, 2025

“Well done Trent, as long as he’s wearing our shirt he should get our support. Well done to the fans in the stadium as well for supporting him.” – Kevin Parnell on Facebook

“We’re feeding off scraps for any info. Trying not to read too much into the exuberant celebration” – Jota The Slotter in the This is Anfield comments

You don’t celebrate like that if you are leaving. OR You celebrate like that if you are leaving. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) April 20, 2025

“This Trent celebration is confusing” – Mims in the This is Anfield comments

“He was definitely making a statement with that celebration” – David Cross on Facebook

My god Trent is teasing us with that celebration. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 20, 2025

What if he's staying pic.twitter.com/8r9CfJ5ton — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 20, 2025

If you’re enjoying it that much lad just sign Or is that just for show as well — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) April 20, 2025

“With that celebration shirt off taking the booking plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz say the boy is re-signing? That isn’t the celebration of someone leaving, surely ???” – Jason Coffey in the This is Anfield comments

“Threw the shirt so he didn’t have to kiss the badge, clever” – John Peat on Facebook

Taking his shirt off tells me all I need to know about his contract — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) April 20, 2025

That was an absolutely emphatic celebration from a man whose head is supposedly in Madrid. Stop playing with my heart, Trent. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 20, 2025

“He’s definitely going. The celebration confirms it. He was desparate to come back and play well and have a great last moment with the club and fans” – Deepak in the This is Anfield comments

“He is leaving… that celebration is a reminiscent of the that corner kick he took against Barcelona… He is saying goodbye” – Mehuman in the This is Anfield comments

“Hanging his shirt up, he is going” – Tom Brooks on Facebook

https://x.com/Jay82_LFC/status/1914012944389607639

Reading too much into Alexander-Arnold’s celebration wouldn’t be too wise, without bursting the bubble!

It remains to be seen what his decision will be, but it could easily have been more to do with scoring a huge goal than anything.

If Alexander-Arnold does leave Liverpool, which feels likely, it will be a lovely final act in his Reds career.

One more win at home to Tottenham next Sunday seals the Premier League title for Arne Slot and his players!