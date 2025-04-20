Leicester 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool finally emerged on top in a battle of attrition against a now relegated Leicester side, but made things difficult for themselves before a controversial goalscorer saved the day.

Leicester 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League (33) | King Power Stadium

April 20, 2025

Goals: Alexander-Arnold 76′

Alisson Becker – 7 (out of 10)

Had little to do in the first half, but kept play ticking over by bustling out to the edge of the box at every and any opportunity to make himself available as the pivot pass across the back line.

Stayed alert for the duration and chewed the ear of the defence as lapses in concentration leaked through. Correctly adjudged to have been fouled by Patson Daka in Leicester‘s goal that never was, and looked unfazed thereafter.

Conor Bradley – 5

Started gingerly and struggled to grow into the contest. Was it the reintroduction of Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, who knows? There has to be a psychological edge to seeing the fella you’re about to replace, ready and waiting on the sidelines to show you how it’s done.

Bradley found himself skinned a couple of times by Stephy Mavididi in the first half, making the Leicester winger look Champions League standard. Much the same in the second, though the Leicester No.10 bought a joke of a yellow off the ref after Bradley barely grasped his arm.

Improved when it came to ploughing into the final third and beating his opposing full-back, but the dropped confidence levels prevented him from taking the shot on, multiple times. Withdrawn in the latter stages for Trent, who followed a script which seemed destined to unfold.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

The big man sure had fun from corners this afternoon, powering into the Foxes box with aplomb and serving up one bullet header after another. Was unfortunate not to break the deadlock, but for a stellar goal-line clearance over the bar.

Managed the game well on the whole, but was pulled about a little too much by Vardy and Daka and allowed a chance for Facundo Buonanotte to materialise in added time. Was relieved to hear the final whistle and confirmation of the clean sheet in the bag.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Not a vintage Virgil performance, and at times appeared caught in two minds with just how deep to set the Reds back line.

Clocked that Leicester were having a glimmer of success with the switched ball from one flank to another to isolate Bradley, and dished out instructions accordingly. Was dominant in the air and, like Konate, very much relieved to hear the whistle.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

A very willing runner, constantly weaving in beyond Cody Gakpo and feeding one fizzing low cross after another square to Mo Salah in the first 45, but the talisman was unable to convert.

A player who is unlikely to be a Slot personnel for much longer, but did his bit today.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Nice footwork and some exciting early passes through the lines, but looked weary and never fully fancied the battle that the streetwise Wilfred N’didi was trying to serve up.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

Regularly came to the service of Gravenberch and Szoboszlai in moving the ball around, and could be actively seen encouraging his team-mates to up the pace.

Well versed now in setting the standards, he frustrated N’didi by leaving the Leicester man chasing shadows.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 6

Really locked in his footwork and featured as a constant nuisance when looking to unpick the Leicester back line. Almost put a goal on a plate for Salah with a Cruyff-esque flick beyond the back line.

Looked like he was on the cusp of contributing more, and perhaps expected it himself. Cut a frustrated figure as he was subbed off.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Salah was the locksmith today. He tinkered, tampered and rearranged, slotting new parts in between the Leicester defensive ranks as Liverpool had to look for new avenues of attack.

Could’ve been more clinical with his own chances, having been denied by the woodwork and bodies on the line. But Salah was always there, taking up those positions, jinking inside and serving those deft, curled left-foot crosses high to the back post. Jota should have scored from one such offering, and received the stare of disappointment from the Egyptian King.

Stayed alert and lively until the final whistle, punching the air with delight as the goal finally rattled in.

Luis Diaz – 5

Made good runs and wasn’t always rewarded with the pinpoint pass. Showed for the ball plenty on the flanks, before looking to dart inside to put Wout Faes on the back foot, in doing so creating pockets of space for Salah.

One of those afternoons where he looked, as usual, doused in flair… but did little to show he was leagues above his opposition. A frustrating one, playing him through the middle didn’t really work.

Cody Gakpo – 5

Still struggling with a major case of rust, looking shorn of confidence and suffering from the timing of coming back into the Liverpool squad at a point in the season where legs are getting heavy.

Had a few nice touches on the turn but couldn’t find that final stride, or incisive through-ball. It’ll come back – but this wasn’t a run-out that Gakpo will look back on fondly.

Overall Team Performance – 6

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (on for Gakpo, 60′) – 5 – Sensed an opportunity and fired off two shots within the first minute of coming on. Ran hard, but doesn’t look his usual composed and efficient self. Missed a stonewall header at the back stick following a sumptuous cross from Salah.

Harvey Elliott (on for Szoboszlai, 71′) – 7 – Batted up and down the field like a freshly charged Duracell bunny. Did a solid job of pressing anchorman Boubakary Soumare and forcing the ball to constantly recycle back to the back two pairing, causing distress. Playing like he has a point to prove, but these substitute cameos won’t cut the mustard for Liverpool’s little diamond, he needs more.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Bradley, 71′) – 7 – We all waited to see how this return would be greeted and, unexpectedly or perhaps otherwise, the ‘Scouser in our team’ was afforded a rallying cry with his own song upon introduction, though mixed with a helping of boos.

Scored with a sweetly struck effort following a comedy goalmouth scramble and celebrated like a gladiator after vanquishing the colosseum, making for a strangely bittersweet – and slightly cringeworthy – experience. A parting gift.

Curtis Jones (on for Diaz, 90+3′) – 6 – Had a few nice touches but didn’t have much time to make impact.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Robertson, Quansah, Endo, Nunez

Arne Slot – 7

The Dutchman is on the brink now, while sealing the fate of his countryman Ruud van Nistelrooy. Will be relieved to get the three points, but dissatisfied by the performance. Liverpool had chances and were the better team, but the clinical edge was lacking against a team so down-and-out.

Used his substitutes reasonably well, deploying Trent with enough time to make a true impact. It would’ve been easy to leave Bradley on for longer, but Slot demanded a step up. A similar story with Elliott.

Destiny and the history books now beckon for Liverpool’s manager. Three points to go.