Darwin Nunez has departed Copa America with a bronze medal after Uruguay’s success in the third-placed playoff, thanks to Luis Suarez’s late heroics.

After the distressing scenes following their semi-final defeat to Colombia earlier in the week, Uruguay could have been forgiven for being distracted ahead of their wooden-spoon clash with Canada.

Nunez kept his starting place amid an investigation into himself and 10 team-mates, with Marcelo Bielsa keeping faith in his No. 19.

It was a quiet night for Nunez, however, with only 17 touches of the ball, three completed passes and one shot on goal, per FotMob.

His clever flick did set Maxi Araujo up for a chance on goal, however, with the winger shooting into the feet of goalkeeper Dayne St Clair after racing through.

Uruguay were 1-0 up early on, with Rodrigo Bentancur swivelling and firing into the roof of the net after a corner, only to be cancelled out by Ismael Kone’s overhead kick.

With the scores level at half-time, Bielsa opted to make changes, with both Nunez and Manuel Ugarte brought off and Suarez among those sent on.

Canada took the lead with 10 minutes to play, as former Liverpool target Jonathan David followed up a spilled save to convert.

And with Uruguay looking likely to trail out to defeat, Suarez was on hand to meet Jose Gimenez’s cross and equalise to set up a penalty shootout.

A save from goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and a disastrous panenka attempt from Alphonso Davies, hitting the bar, saw Uruguay win 4-3 on spot-kicks, securing third place.

There were smiles but unsurprisingly muted celebrations as Nunez, Suarez and the rest of the Uruguay squad picked up their bronze medals, with Colombia and Argentina contesting the final on Sunday.

It was a tournament of much promise for Liverpool’s No. 9, scoring in the opening two group games against Panama and Bolivia, but it ended rather flat.

After a record-equalling run of goals in seven consecutive games, Nunez has now not found the back of the net in his last four for Uruguay.

Bielsa made a beeline to his striker during the ceremony, with the pair sharing a lengthy embrace as the manager spoke with a player he is banking on as the future of Uruguay’s attack.

Suarez, meanwhile, is facing speculation over whether he will now retire from duty at 37.