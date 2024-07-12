Darwin Nunez will be free to play in Uruguay’s final game at Copa America, but he is one of 11 players under investigation after a brawl in the stands following their semi-final.

Liverpool’s No. 9 scaled a stand and confronted Colombian supporters after a fight broke out in a section of the crowd that housed the families of the Uruguayan players.

Nunez made his way into the thick of the action and caught a fist or two while also throwing punches of his own – and he was followed into the crowd by a number of his team-mates.

His actions immediately raised questions over a possible ban, and CONMEBOL – South America’s governing body – have since confirmed that they have opened an investigation into the events.

“CONMEBOL has opened an investigation to understand the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved in the acts of violence that occurred at the end of the match,” their statement reads.

“We want to reaffirm and warn that no action will be tolerated that tarnishes this global football celebration.”

As per El Observador, Nunez is one of 11 players under investigation, but as no sanctions have been immediately put in place they are all free to take part in the third-place playoff against Canada this weekend.

Uruguay FA president Ignacio Alonso explained the cases against the players do not have “all the same clauses” and that they have until Wednesday, July 17 to submit their statements.

They see the fact that there were no immediate sanctions for the players as a “good sign.”

I’m not sure what all I got. This is my perspective as Columbia fans started attacking Uruguay family at the full time whistle.@Topbin90 pic.twitter.com/HVoXhzsV8H — Aaron (@itsExtreme_) July 11, 2024

Nunez took part in training as normal on Thursday and will be in contention to feature for a bronze medal in the same stadium where the melee took place.

Those also under investigation are Ronald Araujo, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Santiago Mele, Sebastian Caceres, Emiliano Martinez, Matias Vine, Brian Rodriguez, Jose Maria Gimenez and Facundo Pellistri.

A waiting game

The scenes in the stands after Uruguay’s defeat to Colombia show drinks and fists being thrown as families of the players desperately attempt to make it out and onto the pitch.

Liverpool have yet to make a statement regarding Nunez but the Athletic’s James Pearce did state on Thursday that the club would be reaching out to him to check on him and his family.

There remains a real possibility of a ban for the forward, but Liverpool will have to play the waiting game while Uruguay consult with their lawyers for any possible defence.