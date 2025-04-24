Liverpool need only a draw against Tottenham on Sunday to confirm their status as the new Premier League champions, and it means there is a lot we want to see at Anfield this weekend.

With Arsenal dropping points for the 16th time this season on Wednesday, the Reds know all that separates them and officially being crowned champions of England is one point.

Sixteenth-placed Tottenham are the visitors on Sunday and anything but defeat for Arne Slot‘s men will get the job done, so here are six things we want to see.

Firstly, get the job done

This one is rather obvious, isn’t it? It all becomes redundant if we do not either win or draw, but having lost only twice this season the odds are firmly in our favour.

There seems an inevitability about it all that we will concede first – such is the club’s flair for the dramatics – but avoiding that fate and putting the result to bed early would be much appreciated.

Fancy making it a little easier on us, Liverpool?

Make Anfield red

Virgil van Dijk has already come out saying it is what he wants to see, emphasising: “I would just encourage everyone that comes to Anfield for the remaining games of the season to wear red.

“Come in red or come with all red, make it a red Anfield because that would look incredible and make as much noise as you can, and then you will enjoy it even more than you already should do, in my opinion.”

The hope will be that the weather can hold out and give us a nice sunny day, but a scarf, beanie, hat, jacket, replica shirt, or a local independent top makes sure there is an option for everyone.

A party atmosphere is expected around Anfield, with a coach greeting pre-match and parties well into the night – hopefully!

• READ: Van Dijk asked for a red Anfield – here are t-shirt options for Liverpool fans!

Slot to use his bench

It is something we have been saying for a while now, that Slot ought to look deeper into his options off the bench rather than the ones he simply rotates in and out of the starting XI.

Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, we want to see them feature whatever the state of the game is. They’ve shown they can be trusted, now to reward them on a historic day in the making.

Celebrations, and lots of them

When you visualise a moment like this one for as long as we have, nothing will be able to beat the scenes when it actually becomes reality.

Yes, we won the league five years ago but in some way, it feels like this is the first time as we can truly be a part of it with the team. Thirty-five years is a long time in the making and we have some catching up to do!

Just no pitch invasion, leave that to the likes of Everton when they survive relegation.

Songs for the lot

We will all be together at Anfield and there is no reason why we cannot work our way through the catalogue of songs and chants we have for the squad and Arne Slot.

This is a time to push the team over the final hurdle and, hopefully, revel in the ultimate success, and there would be nothing better than a never-ending tribute to the players who made it happen.

Question is, which song would you kick it all off with?

Slot to let the emotions flow

We all know Slot to be incredibly stoic after a big win, he’ll give us a thumbs up and a raised fist or two – far removed from the emotional rollercoaster of his predecessor.

After the win over West Ham, we had a bit of a roar from the Dutchman but we want it all to come out at Anfield, even if there are still four games left of the season.

Let the emotions boil over, Arne. We will be right there with you.