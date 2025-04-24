Liverpool are ONE point away from the Premier League title and with Virgil van Dijk asking fans to make Anfield red again, we’ve compiled some brilliant options for you.

“I would just encourage everyone that comes to Anfield for the remaining games of the season to wear red,” the captain recently urged.

“Come in red or come with all red, make it a red Anfield because that would look incredible and make as much noise as you can, and then you will enjoy it even more than you already should do, in my opinion.”

The message is clear, it is time to make Anfield red again and there is an option for everyone when it comes to donning the club’s colours and doing so proudly.

Here are some options ahead of an impending title celebration…

Champions Top Table – Transalpino

This one is a beauty, it celebrates every manager and captain who has won the league with Liverpool since 1901 – and that will now include Van Dijk and Arne Slot.

A version of this t-shirt was released after the 2020 title but, thankfully, we have not had to wait too long for a new look. If you fancy something else, they have other great designs.

It is available from Transalpino in red, grey, white and navy

Hat Scarf or a Badge

You can continue to support local with the range from Hat Scarf or a Badge, who truly have every design you could ever want or need.

From their title range to the club’s European Cup heritage and more, there is nothing you won’t find and every design has a different option of colours and sizes.

Find your Liverpool t-shirt from Hat Scarf or a Badge

Liverpool FC Club Store

Liverpool’s official club shop, of course, has various options for all ages whether it be a club kit or under their ‘fashion’ category online.

Decision paralysis will be huge once you investigate every option listed above, but you can’t go too wrong!

Find your Liverpool t-shirt from the club's official store

Liverbird Upon My Chest – Love Follow Conquer

In keeping with the song that has defined the season, Love Follow Conquer have a brilliant option to commemorate the historic ‘Liverbird Upon My Chest’ chant (left, as seen above).

It is available in red, white and charcoal.

It is not all they offer, far from it, and you’ll enjoy looking through their extensive options.

Find your Liverpool t-shirt from Love Follow Conquer

Threads for Reds

The options continue with Threads for Reds, who have a wide array of graphic t-shirts covering significant eras in the club’s history.

In some instances there are up to nine different colour options to choose from, but don’t forget what Virgil asked for – no one wants to disappoint the big man, surely!

Find your Liverpool t-shirt from Threads for Reds