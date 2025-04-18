Liverpool, it is time to make Anfield red again, with Virgil van Dijk the latest to implore supporters to show our home at its vibrant best for the remainder of the season.

Every campaign there is a debate over Anfield’s atmosphere and what can be done to see it improve, with no same answer to be agreed by everyone.

But there is one simple thing every fan can do, show up in red. A scarf, a beanie, a hat, a jacket, a replica shirt, a local independent top, whatever it might be there is an option for everyone.

A change in mentality is needed when it comes to donning club colours, and Van Dijk has encouraged fans to “make it a red Anfield” for the rest of the season.

It speaks to what we notice and clearly the players too, with Van Dijk encouraging fans when speaking to the club’s website after signing his new contract.

“I don’t like to speak too much in the future, like I said, like you already noticed, but I would just encourage everyone that comes to Anfield for the remaining games of the season to wear red,” he urged.

“Come in red or come with all red, make it a red Anfield because that would look incredible and make as much noise as you can, and then you will enjoy it even more than you already should do, in my opinion.”

With Liverpool six points away from the Premier League title and close to ending a 35-year wait to celebrate the triumph with fans, Van Dijk’s motivations are clear.

“I think obviously we’ve all seen Mo [Salah] speak quite a bit about it [the parade] that we deserve it all, and in some ways I fully understand him,” Van Dijk added.

“And on the other side of it, I think we have a job still to do.

“But when we do it, we have all the right to celebrate it for how long and how many days, weeks we want – because we should because it’s hard work. It will be amazing, I’m pretty sure of that.”

That it will, Virgil! So if you are heading to Anfield, listen to the captain and make it red!

‘You will see how much it means’

With a new two-year contract, there is the potential for more crowning moments and when asked if he senses the biggest are still yet to come, he responded: “Yeah, hopefully.

“You don’t want to look too far ahead normally in life – I don’t try to do that.

“But you can’t deny, I would lie to you if I say I don’t, that you sometimes envision these things.

“We all know that we came closer, so those visions are getting much more than what it maybe was in January or December.

“But if that moment would happen, you will probably see on my face how much it means to not only me but to the rest of my family – and obviously the rest of the team and Liverpool as well – but it will mean a lot.”