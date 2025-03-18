Liverpool FC: It’s time to make Anfield red again

Liverpool Football Club has been wearing red in some form since 1896, a colour that radiates from the stands and brings vibrancy, and it is time we saw it in all its glory at Anfield again.

Fan culture is complex and interwoven with decades of history and tradition, no two sets of supporter bases will be the same and it is what makes the game of football unique.

From vastly different walks of life, we are all united for 90 minutes every week – or oftentimes every three days – in support of the same team, and in our case it is Liverpool FC.

A club steeped in rich history and renowned the world over for its supporter base, there is so much we do right.

But Wembley on Sunday showed us what we need to get back to, wearing red again and doing so proudly.

Time for a change in mentality

In contrast to Newcastle, albeit proudly wafting scarves representing the repressive state of their Saudi owners, the Liverpool end looked dull in comparison, and we can say it about Anfield too.

It must be pre-faced because I know it will be used as a counter-argument that when it is cold – as it is for much of the football season – we all have to wear coats and they’re not often red.

Blue and black are trusted options in the dearth of winter and I’m not here to argue otherwise.

But it is time we got rid of the mentality that you are a ‘wool’ or a ‘day tripper’ by donning your club’s shirt or any form of the club’s colours when going to the match.

Why create division when we are all there to support the same 11 men running around the pitch trying to put the ball in the back of the opposition’s net more times than they do.

And I’ll say this before someone else does, being dressed in red does not mean they are necessarily going to shout louder than someone in nondescript clothing, but it is a clear show of support.

A scarf, a beanie, a hat, a jacket, a replica shirt, a local independent top, whatever it might be there is always an option to choose something red and people should be able to choose freely without being judged.

We need more red in the stands. Take a look at the picture below and honestly ask yourself which you would prefer. The choice is clear.

As a woman, I do not feel the same pressure of choosing to wear a replica shirt to the match but I know it is not the same for my male counterparts, who are shamed – loudly, quietly or on social media – for doing so.

Frankly, I find it ridiculous that there is seemingly an age limit for when you have to graduate out of wearing your club’s shirt – current, retro or otherwise. It says more about you than them.

It is an unwritten rule and a change in mentality is needed to restore more red at Anfield – and beyond.

Make Anfield a sea of red

It does not feel as though it is too much of an ask to have every person on the Kop carry a red scarf, irrespective of the time of year as they are just as suitable in the May sunshine as they are over Christmas.

It does not have to be the over-priced official merchandise and it’s certainly not uncool to wear red, it shows pride in what you spend thousands of pounds and countless hours of your life investing in.

If you will happily wear the hat of an opposition side while supporting the Reds – and it goes without saying the tradition of collecting them is great – then wearing your own club’s colours should not be too much of a stretch.

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em ? https://t.co/tF4KW2RSnT — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 17, 2025

Think of it this way, if a half-and-half scarf is enough to have your blood boiling, a cap with a European side who may or may not have just knocked your club out of the competition is surely best left at home.

It is time to make Anfield red again. The ‘wool’ mentality and pressure to avoid red needs binning, we are all at the ground to support our team.

Anfield needs to be a sea of red as it so often is when we make the journey for a European Cup final, it is possible to replicate it all season long, even during the winter months.

The ground should always be full of our club’s colours. You are not any less ‘cool’ for wearing a scarf, a Liverpool shirt or anything red, you are showing your support for your club.

More of that so we can make Anfield red again, please.