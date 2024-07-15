Alexis Mac Allister lifted his second major trophy with Argentina as they beat Luis Diaz‘s Colombia 1-0 in the final of this summer’s Copa America.

Argentina are now reigning World Cup and Copa America winners, after they emerged 1-0 victors in their clash with Colombia in Miami on Sunday night.

On a night marred by worrying scenes outside the Hard Rock Arena, as thousands of fans were held in the intense heat due to ticketing concerns, Mac Allister kept his place in midfield.

He was deployed on the left-hand side of Lionel Scaloni’s three-man midfield, pushing further forward in attack as a close game played out.

Both sides traded chances but with few troubling the goalkeepers, and on the hour mark Argentina looked to take a blow as Lionel Messi was forced off through injury.

Messi attempted to chase Diaz down as he dazzled with a trademark dribble, slipping to the turf and clutching his leg, with the 37-year-old in floods of tears as he sat on the bench.

Argentina thought they had opened the scoring 10 minutes later, with Nico Gonzalez stabbing home, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

That left the game to go to extra time, with Lautaro Martinez eventually the hero as he netted in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory.

Diaz was left broken as Colombia fell short in their first Copa America final since 2001, when they won the tournament as hosts.

Mac Allister joined the celebrations as veterans Messi, Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi led Argentina in the trophy lift, after a quiet night for the Liverpool midfielder.

TyC Sports gave Mac Allister a six out of 10 rating, with the 25-year-old “extremely exhausted” as he “tried to be the main player” in Messi’s absence.

Nevertheless, it is another major honour for the £35 million signing, having been an integral player for Argentina throughout Copa America.

Both Mac Allister and Diaz will now be given at least three weeks off before returning to pre-season with Liverpool, which rules them out of the tour of the United States.

Arne Slot can expect the pair back along with Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate in the buildup to the final warmup friendly against Sevilla on August 11.