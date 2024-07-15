★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Scary scenes at Copa America final – Mac Allister’s family caught in “inhumane” lockdown

The Copa America final was delayed by more than an hour due to scary scenes outside the stadium in Miami, and Alexis Mac Allister‘s family was one of many caught in the “inhumane” scenes.

Argentina lifted the trophy at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami after an extra time win over Colombia, but kickoff was delayed after a security breach left thousands of fans locked outside in a tight space.

A statement issued on X by stadium staff said: “Thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk.”

The statement said gates had been shut “to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe.”

With gates closed, thousands were held in a small and overcrowded area in dangerous heat levels exceeding 34 degrees celsius, this included young children and the elderly.

The Athletic’s Jack Lang documented the scenes live on X, and after more than an hour of the crowd being locked outside noted how they had “begun to do that awful swaying thing.”

There were several fainting incidents and when the gates finally opened Lang said “the relief was palpable” and that “if no one was seriously hurt, it’s something like a miracle.”

As it was in Paris for the 2022 Champions League final, the “fans deserve huge credit for not erupting at some point,” by keeping calm they helped save lives.

The players’ families were caught up in the scary scenes, including Mac Allister’s parents. His mother, Silvina, told TyC Sports that “Alexis had to leave the locker room to help us get in because he was worried.

“I thought [the game] couldn’t continue. I thought the game wouldn’t be played because if the players thought they would resolve this, impossible that it would be played.

“It was inhumane. We are okay. We were in communication with Alexis the whole time, but he said he would stay outside until we would come in. He waited for us until we came in.

“We hugged him once inside, left him to be calm and told him to win.”

Eventually, as per ESPN, gates were opened for a short period “to prevent stampedes and serious injury at the perimeter” as “there was serious concern of fans being crushed in an attempt to enter.”

The Miami-Dade Police’s statement following the lockdown of the stadium said there had been “several incidents” that were “a result of the unruly behaviour of fans trying to access the stadium.”

Future concerns

2XGY1W6 CHARLOTTE, NC - JULY 10: Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez (19) engages with hostile fans in the stands after the CONMEBOL Copa America semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia on Wednesday July 10, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

The match kicked off one hour and 22 minutes late and is the latest of a series of security and organisational issues to arise from the tournament.

It has been plagued by crowd control issues, like that of the Darwin Nunez incident against Colombia, organisational chaos and complaints about the state of facilities.

The US are co-hosts of the World Cup in 2026, and it is scary to think of what could happen if they do not put new practices in place to keep fans and players safe.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024