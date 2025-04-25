Arne Slot has spoken of the “big responsibility” Liverpool have to deliver the Premier League title in front of an expectant Anfield on Sunday after COVID robbed the chance in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp‘s relentless side of 2019/20 ended a 30-year wait for a league title but they could not bring to an end the chance to celebrate with the fans due to the pandemic.

It means Arne Slot‘s men are on the cusp of ending a 35-year wait to relish the moment of triumph in front of supporters, as they need just one point against Tottenham on Sunday to do so.

The significance is not lost on Slot, even if he remains incredibly stoic about the incredible achievement his side are just one result away from.

Asked in his pre-match press conference how he feels about the opportunity to win the Premier League title at Anfield, Slot said: “First of all, that’s a big responsibility, because we are aware of the fact that the last time this club won the league it was COVID time.

“So everybody is looking forward to Sunday, but we know there’s still a job to be done, and that’s at least one point, and that’s what we know.

“And hopefully our fans know as well when they come to the stadium that that they support us in the best possible way they can, which they’ve done the whole season, and are aware of the fact that that we still need a point.

“That’s something we are definitely aware of here inside this building. So, it’s it’s a nice game to look forward to, but it’s also a responsibility we have for Sunday.”

There is rightly growing anticipation for what Sunday will bring with a lot of pressure taken off needing to win thanks to Arsenal‘s midweek draw, but these are the days to savour.

Focus firmly on Spurs

Slot is still in business mode, which we hope he will ease up on after Sunday, but you cannot fault his awareness of what this title means despite insisting Spurs cannot be underestimated.

“There is first a game to be played against a Tottenham side that is playing for something special as well, maybe not in the league, but definitely in the Europa League,” he added.

“So they want to go towards Bodø/Glimt in the best possible, prepared way. We’re only focused, like I’ve said so many times, on the next opponent and that is Tottenham.

“We will try to prepare the team the same way as we’ve done the whole season.

“And hopefully the team, the players, can bring the same energy, the same mentality towards the game as they’ve brought throughout the whole season, and the fans we are expecting from them the same.”