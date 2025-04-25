Arne Slot has explained the “next step” in Conor Bradley‘s development, which may come before long as Trent Alexander-Arnold heads towards the Anfield exit.

Despite a measure of optimism among supporters after his celebrations at the King Power last weekend, the expectation remains that Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool.

Reports earlier in the week that the club are still hopeful of tying their vice-captain down to a new deal have been outweighed by further claims that he is close to joining Real Madrid.

If Alexander-Arnold does leave as widely reported, that would leave Bradley as de facto first choice at right-back unless another is signed.

Asked about Bradley’s involvement in the remainder of the campaign – with Alexander-Arnold now back fit – Slot gave a big hint that the Northern Irishman will become a regular starter if, or when, his No. 66 leaves.

“It’s going to be very important for him, to become an even better player than he is now, to play many games in a row,” he told reporters on Friday.

“Unfortunately for him, there’s also another full-back who is world class at this club as well with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“That is probably the only reason why he hasn’t played back-to-back-to-back-to-back games yet, because he definitely has the quality to do so.

“I think that is the next step for him in his development, playing every single week and feeling that pressure, and at a certain moment probably that doesn’t feel like pressure anymore.

“That might be his next step, but as long as Trent is here it’s going to be a difficult step for him to make as well. But they are both very good full-backs.”

Given he has not signed a new deal and his current terms will expire on July 1, it is no surprise that Slot would speak with uncertainty over his right-back position.

But that it remains a matter in question is a big hint that Alexander-Arnold will in fact move on after 21 years at Liverpool and nine seasons in the first team.

Supporters have called for Slot to prioritise Bradley between now and the end of the season, with a view to building for the future, and the head coach was asked if the 21-year-old was now ready to play 90 minutes again after injury.

“That depends of course on the upcoming two sessions, but he was getting closer and closer to 90 minutes,” he explained.

“I think the first and the second one were approximately the same number of minutes, and if you’ve played twice around 70 minutes then the chance of you being able to play 90 is getting closer and closer.

“But we are also taking very good care of him, because he had two injuries that were similar.

“So let’s wait and see how he does today and tomorrow, if he’s able to play – and if he’s able to play, if he can make 90.”