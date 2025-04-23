Mohamed Salah has finally shared his post-match selfie with Trent Alexander-Arnold – it’s fair to say it took him a while!

Alexander-Arnold scored the only goal in Liverpool’s 1-0 win away to Leicester last Sunday, sparking wild celebrations from the vice-captain and the travelling fans.

Salah is renowned for taking a selfie with Liverpool’s goalscorer after every game this season, but his photo with Alexander-Arnold was lacking – something fans were quick to notice.

That is, until Wednesday morning when the squad reconvened at the AXA Training Centre after two days off.

Salah shared the snap alongside his teammate, with the pair both having beaming smiles.

It could simply be a case of Salah being a tease, knowing exactly what he’s doing after getting fans speculating in recent days.

For some, it will raise hope that the timing of the post has something to do with an Alexander-Arnold contract extension, but he was coy about it after the victory at Leicester.

“I’ve said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation. I’m not going to go into details,” Alexander-Arnold said.

"Especially with the fans here, it was a very special moment" ? Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts after scoring the winner against Leicester as Liverpool take one step closer to the Premier League title ? pic.twitter.com/2keMYucxTo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2025

“But these days, like today, are always special: scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles, as well as being in title races, they are special moments that will live with me forever.

“I’m glad to be a part of them.”

For now, it still feels like Alexander-Arnold is coming towards the end of his Liverpool career, though, instead joining Madrid this summer.

But while the situation remains up in the air, Reds supporters can continue to dream about the 26-year-old having a last-minute change of heart.

Hopefully, Salah has constantly been in his ear persuading him to stay!