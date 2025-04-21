Mohamed Salah has started a trend of a post-match selfie with every Liverpool goalscorer – but there was no such treatment for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah has taken up more responsibility as a leader in his eighth season at Liverpool, speaking frequently about his role as a mentor to his younger teammates.

He has also stepped up on the pitch more often than not, with 32 goals and 23 assists in 47 goals – albeit without a goal in his last six games and only netting in one of the last nine.

The Egyptian has made a point to recognise the input of those around him, too, with a new tradition of posting a selfie with each goalscorer after games on Instagram.

But following Alexander-Arnold’s winner in Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Leicester, Salah’s post-match post was absent from his feed.

There was still recognition of the right-back’s crucial moment as part of the 32-year-old’s Instagram story, but the lack of Salah selfie got fans talking:

Reading too much into it or is it a little weird that Salah hasn’t posted his match winning selfie with the goal scorer? (Which he’s been doing all season) — – (@AnfieldRd96) April 20, 2025

There could be all manner of reasons, of course, with it possible that Alexander-Arnold was not available in the dressing room afterwards due to other obligations.

But in a campaign full of speculation and, certainly where Salah is concerned, innuendo regarding the futures of three of Liverpool’s most important players, supporters’ theories are to be expected.

Both Salah and Virgil van Dijk have now committed their futures to the club with new two-year contracts, but Alexander-Arnold is still expected to be heading for the exit.

The vice-captain dodged questions over his future during a rare post-match interview with Sky Sports, while his wild celebration in front of the away end only led to further question marks over his motives.

In reality, all supporters will want at this stage is transparency from the Scouser – who is considered set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer but has again insisted: “I’m not going to speak on my situation.”