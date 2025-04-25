➔ SUPPORT US
Arne Slot: Debut season has ‘exceeded wildest expectations’ – Latest Liverpool FC News

Arne Slot has spoken of the pride he has in guiding Liverpool to the cusp of the title with four games to spare, while Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future has been clarified.

There is little else to do but look ahead to Sunday with child-like excitement, and speaking to Viaplay in his native Netherlands, Slot spoke of his pride over his debut season.

Asked if 2024/25 has exceeded his wildest expectations, Slot quickly replied “Yeah” before going on to talk about the pride he feels.

“Clearly, yes [it makes me proud], but I’ve also said many times before and that’s also true that you’re not thinking at the front of your mind about what you can actually expect in the end,” he said.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 13, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“What I mean by expect is you’re not thinking about where you are in the Champions League and at the end of the year where you are in the Premier League.

“But, of course, nobody I think would have thought that if you didn’t sign a player, and you had a year in which they finished third but also had Europa League, which allowed them to let everyone rest during the week and now we went into the Champions League.

“I don’t think you can expect that you can play for the league title in the fifth game before the end. That makes you proud work-wise, certainly.”

Is right, Arne! Bring it home.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot and Darwin Núñez after the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool have been named as “one of the strongest names in the race” to sign Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca – to us it seems like an easy link at this stage! (RTI Esporte)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 6, 2025: Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison de Andrade goes off with an injury during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If Henry Jackson’s chat with Tottenham supporter Sam Hawkey ahead of Sunday is anything to go by, Spurs will be lucky to receive a participation award for the fixture:

“We need to stop Salah at all costs and not let Alexis Mac Allister get comfortable.

“We are struggling in the middle of the park, while Salah up against anyone makes for a long 90 minutes.

“Calling them battles would be generous!”

Tottenham in a “spiral” – incapable of spoiling Liverpool’s title party

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Tottenham Hotspur's head coach Ange Postecoglou after the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ruben Amorim has said that “every player wants to play for Manchester United” – we will agree to disagree on that one, think there are countless other clubs higher on the list!
  • Everton will be without James Tarkowski for the rest of the season as he needs hamstring surgery – we’ll forever be in debt for his late equaliser which means we can win the title at Anfield. Ta la!
  • Tottenham have looked to strike fear in anyone selling tickets to Liverpool fans for the away end on Sunday, promising “strongest possible action” for those caught (The i Paper)

2J0RD2N 1984 European Cup Final at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Liverpool 1-1 As Roma. Liverpool won 4-2 on penalties. Liverpool team and management staff celebrate with the trophy after the match. Holding the trophy in centre is manager Joe Fagan, flanked by Phil Neal on the left and Sammy Lee on the right. 30th May 1984.

On this day in 1984, Liverpool booked their place in their fourth European Cup final with a 2-1 win at Dinamo Bucuresti – they won the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Ian Rush netted a brace to reach forty goals for the season in a match that was not short on intensity after Graeme Souness had broken a member of the opposition’s jaw in the first leg at Anfield.

Joe Fagan‘s men were off to Rome and we all know how that ended, with European Cup No. 4 after Alan Kennedy scored the winning penalty in the shootout!

