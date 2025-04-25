Arne Slot has spoken of the pride he has in guiding Liverpool to the cusp of the title with four games to spare, while Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future has been clarified.

There is little else to do but look ahead to Sunday with child-like excitement, and speaking to Viaplay in his native Netherlands, Slot spoke of his pride over his debut season.

Asked if 2024/25 has exceeded his wildest expectations, Slot quickly replied “Yeah” before going on to talk about the pride he feels.

“Clearly, yes [it makes me proud], but I’ve also said many times before and that’s also true that you’re not thinking at the front of your mind about what you can actually expect in the end,” he said.

“What I mean by expect is you’re not thinking about where you are in the Champions League and at the end of the year where you are in the Premier League.

“But, of course, nobody I think would have thought that if you didn’t sign a player, and you had a year in which they finished third but also had Europa League, which allowed them to let everyone rest during the week and now we went into the Champions League.

“I don’t think you can expect that you can play for the league title in the fifth game before the end. That makes you proud work-wise, certainly.”

Joe Gomez is expected to be available for selection before the end of the season, but Slot offered zero guarantees over playing time on his injury return

Further reports have maintained that Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to sign for Real Madrid this summer – can he just come out and own the decision already?

Harvey Elliott is not “looking for the exit” this summer and Liverpool will not “push him out” – it will be interesting to see if any club fancies testing the Reds’ resolve

Liverpool have been named as “one of the strongest names in the race” to sign Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca – to us it seems like an easy link at this stage! (RTI Esporte)

If Henry Jackson’s chat with Tottenham supporter Sam Hawkey ahead of Sunday is anything to go by, Spurs will be lucky to receive a participation award for the fixture:

“We need to stop Salah at all costs and not let Alexis Mac Allister get comfortable. “We are struggling in the middle of the park, while Salah up against anyone makes for a long 90 minutes. “Calling them battles would be generous!”

Ange Postecoglou insists he has moved on from his “boyhood crush” on Liverpool and instead wants to spoil the club’s party on Sunday – good luck!

Ruben Amorim has said that “every player wants to play for Manchester United” – we will agree to disagree on that one, think there are countless other clubs higher on the list!

Everton will be without James Tarkowski for the rest of the season as he needs hamstring surgery – we’ll forever be in debt for his late equaliser which means we can win the title at Anfield. Ta la!

Tottenham have looked to strike fear in anyone selling tickets to Liverpool fans for the away end on Sunday, promising “strongest possible action” for those caught (The i Paper)

On this day in 1984, Liverpool booked their place in their fourth European Cup final with a 2-1 win at Dinamo Bucuresti – they won the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Ian Rush netted a brace to reach forty goals for the season in a match that was not short on intensity after Graeme Souness had broken a member of the opposition’s jaw in the first leg at Anfield.

Joe Fagan‘s men were off to Rome and we all know how that ended, with European Cup No. 4 after Alan Kennedy scored the winning penalty in the shootout!