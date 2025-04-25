Liverpool are one point away from being crowned Premier League champions – an ailing Tottenham side can’t spoil the party, can they?

The Reds know that a draw at home to Spurs on Sunday will clinch the title in front of their own fans at Anfield, with the visitors having one eye on the Europa League.

Ahead of a huge day for Liverpool, we spoke to Spurs fan Sam Hawkey (@samhawkey) to get the lowdown on their season, their European hopes, the Reds and more.

What has gone wrong for Tottenham this season?

I think it has been a continual compounding of negatives.

We got hit very hard with injuries, which led to a bad run of results, then Ange Postecoglou made some errors with the press and fans, and we got knocked out of both domestic cups.

It has ended in a spiral that we don’t seem to be able to pull out of.

Before the Nottingham Forest game, I actually checked whether it was still possible for us to get relegated!

Is it time for Postecoglou to leave?

I so want to say I would give Postecoglou more time. Three seasons would be enough time to make a proper impact.

But I don’t see a belief and connection in the group, which is the biggest worry.

How confident are you about winning the Europa League?

Not at all.

We are too easy to beat and have not looked remotely convincing in the last couple of rounds.

If we play Man United in the final, I think that’s our best chance.

Who has shone and struggled most for Spurs this season?

That’s a tough question.

Best Player? Probably Dejan Kulusevski. He was excellent for the first two-thirds of the season.

The same applies to Brennan Johnson, while Micky van de Ven was good before his injuries, but has tailed off.

Pedro Porro has been pretty consistent, so I will say him, too.

When that list doesn’t have Son Heung-min, James Maddison, Pape Sarr, Dominic Solanke or Yves Bissouma in it, you can see why we are where we are.

That group has gone missing most of the season.

How do you assess Liverpool’s season? Worthy champions?

Yes, worthy champions. Liverpool have lost only two games and scored the most goals.

Winning the league is always huge, but I do think you got a little ‘lucky’ with the huge dropoff from Man City and Arsenal.

I also think you can improve this Liverpool side quite a bit.

There are four or five players they could upgrade, and with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah re-signing, there is a great foundation to do even more next season.

If you could take one Liverpool player at Spurs, who would it be?

It’s got to be Van Dijk.

Everything comes from him, and having played a bit of football growing up, he is the type of player who makes you feel so confident.

Or Salah, obviously.

Looking ahead to Sunday, where are the key battles?

We need to stop Salah at all costs and not let Alexis Mac Allister get comfortable.

We are struggling in the middle of the park, while Salah up against anyone makes for a long 90 minutes.

Calling them battles would be generous!

Finally, what’s your prediction for Sunday? Can Spurs crash the party?

In a word… no!