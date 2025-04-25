➔ SUPPORT US
Tottenham in a “spiral” and incapable of spoiling Liverpool’s title party

Liverpool are one point away from being crowned Premier League champions – an ailing Tottenham side can’t spoil the party, can they?

The Reds know that a draw at home to Spurs on Sunday will clinch the title in front of their own fans at Anfield, with the visitors having one eye on the Europa League.

Ahead of a huge day for Liverpool, we spoke to Spurs fan Sam Hawkey (@samhawkey) to get the lowdown on their season, their European hopes, the Reds and more.

 

What has gone wrong for Tottenham this season?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 6, 2025: Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison de Andrade goes off with an injury during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I think it has been a continual compounding of negatives.

We got hit very hard with injuries, which led to a bad run of results, then Ange Postecoglou made some errors with the press and fans, and we got knocked out of both domestic cups.

It has ended in a spiral that we don’t seem to be able to pull out of.

Before the Nottingham Forest game, I actually checked whether it was still possible for us to get relegated!

 

Is it time for Postecoglou to leave?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Tottenham Hotspur's head coach Ange Postecoglou after the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

I so want to say I would give Postecoglou more time. Three seasons would be enough time to make a proper impact.

But I don’t see a belief and connection in the group, which is the biggest worry.

 

How confident are you about winning the Europa League?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 8, 2025: Tottenham Hotspur's head coach Ange Postecoglou (L) embraces Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot after the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Not at all.

We are too easy to beat and have not looked remotely convincing in the last couple of rounds.

If we play Man United in the final, I think that’s our best chance.

 

Who has shone and struggled most for Spurs this season?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 22, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (L) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That’s a tough question.

Best Player? Probably Dejan Kulusevski. He was excellent for the first two-thirds of the season.

The same applies to Brennan Johnson, while Micky van de Ven was good before his injuries, but has tailed off.

Pedro Porro has been pretty consistent, so I will say him, too.

When that list doesn’t have Son Heung-min, James Maddison, Pape Sarr, Dominic Solanke or Yves Bissouma in it, you can see why we are where we are.

That group has gone missing most of the season.

 

How do you assess Liverpool’s season? Worthy champions?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 16, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Yes, worthy champions. Liverpool have lost only two games and scored the most goals.

Winning the league is always huge, but I do think you got a little ‘lucky’ with the huge dropoff from Man City and Arsenal.

I also think you can improve this Liverpool side quite a bit.

There are four or five players they could upgrade, and with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah re-signing, there is a great foundation to do even more next season.

 

If you could take one Liverpool player at Spurs, who would it be?

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's head captain Virgil van Dijk applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s got to be Van Dijk.

Everything comes from him, and having played a bit of football growing up, he is the type of player who makes you feel so confident.

Or Salah, obviously.

 

Looking ahead to Sunday, where are the key battles?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 23, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Alexis Mac Allister after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We need to stop Salah at all costs and not let Alexis Mac Allister get comfortable.

We are struggling in the middle of the park, while Salah up against anyone makes for a long 90 minutes.

Calling them battles would be generous!

 

Finally, what’s your prediction for Sunday? Can Spurs crash the party?

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In a word… no!

