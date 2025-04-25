Despite his minor role this season and interest from elsewhere, Harvey Elliott is reportedly not “looking for the exit” and could stay at Liverpool this summer.

Of players to make five or more appearances for Liverpool this season, only Federico Chiesa has played fewer minutes than Elliott.

That is despite the youngster playing 23 times for Arne Slot‘s first team – more than Joe Gomez and Caoimhin Kelleher, as many as Jarell Quansah and only seven fewer than Alisson.

• READ: Trent Alexander-Arnold future clarified after Liverpool contract U-turn talk

Elliott has been a bit-part player throughout the campaign, and though he has still contributed with four goals and two assists, that has led to speculation he could leave.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Bournemouth are among the clubs interested in a deal this summer, while Brighton and Dortmund were both linked in January.

But The Athletic‘s Andy Jones reports that Elliott is not “looking for the exit,” and it is expected that Liverpool will not “push him out.”

“He is a highly valued member of the squad and also qualifies as part of the homegrown quota which they need to consider,” the reporter adds.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer and doubts over the futures of Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah and Tyler Morton among others, Liverpool could have few reliable homegrown options for next season.

That certainly complicates the situation around Elliott, whose affection for the club further adds to the feeling that he would not force a transfer.

“Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team,” he said in January.

“I am going to do what it takes. Do it as much as I can.

“Help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to make that achievement.

“I am not going to give up, I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.”

His role is clearly not ideal, however, with it noted that, with five games left to play, the midfielder still has not started a game in the Premier League this season.

Jones argues that “when the Premier League title is sealed, the usage of Elliott will be worth monitoring,” suggesting that if he is still overlooked, that may be the writing on the wall.

Liverpool have other pressing matters to attend to of course, with progress to be made in the pursuit of left-back Milos Kerkez and centre-back Dean Huijsen, while other positions will need to be strengthened.

But it will be interesting to see what develops if any concrete offers are made for Elliott, though all signs indicate he would be happy to stay.