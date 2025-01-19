Harvey Elliott has confirmed that he wants to remain at Liverpool, despite his lack of football for the Reds this season and therefore being loosely linked with a move away.

The 21-year-old has had to bide his time in 2024/25, not helped by a three-month injury absence with a fractured foot.

When fit, Elliott has had to accept playing second fiddle to Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, even being linked by Sky Sports with a move to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton.

On Saturday, the midfielder had a major impact off the substitutes’ bench at Brentford, assisting Darwin Nunez for his second goal and also playing a role in his first.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Elliott was bullish about his Liverpool future, saying he intends to stay put, despite the frustration of not playing regularly.

“Absolutely [I want to stay],” Elliott said. “Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team.

“I am going to do what it takes. Do it as much as I can.

“Help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to make that achievement.

“I am not going to give up, I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.”

What next for Elliott at Liverpool?

Elliott’s contribution on Saturday showed exactly what he’s capable of, with the boyhood Liverpool fan bringing something different to Szoboszlai and Jones.

While not as dynamic as the fellow Reds pair, he arguably possesses more ability to weave magic in the final third, not least when opposition legs are tiring.

Such is the level of competition for places at Liverpool, there is no guarantee that Elliott will ever be a starter week in, week out.

It’s so easy to forget that he is still only 21, though, having racked up 130 appearances for the Reds, and there is no reason why he can’t find further levels before his current contract expires in 2027.

As long as Elliott is content with his current role, it would make little sense in Arne Slot being willing to part ways in the near future.

It’s easy to forget that only Nunez (54) made more appearances than his tally of 53 last season, however, and he will be needed plenty in Liverpool’s title charge, and beyond.