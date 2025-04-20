If the scriptwriters had one last say in Liverpool’s season they delivered quite the punch as Trent Alexander-Arnold responded to his reception to move the Reds to three points of the title.

Leicester 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League (33) | King Power Stadium

April 20, 2025

Goal: Alexander-Arnold 76′

1. This was no smash and grab

For all that Liverpool needed a late goal to pinch the points, there should be no suggestions that Leicester were in any way hard done by here.

In fact, it was the Reds who had been unlucky up to that point, having dominated the game from the first whistle and not got the rewards.

In the end, they took 28 shots, clocked up 2.62 expected goals, and created nine big chances, while the hosts managed five, 0.25 and zero by those measures.

Happily, Arne Slot‘s side weren’t left to rue one of those days thanks to finding the breakthrough late in the day.

2. Mixed reception for Alexander-Arnold

With Trent Alexander-Arnold making his first appearance since it was seemingly all but confirmed that he will head to Real Madrid this summer, all eyes were on the away end as he entered the pitch at the King Power.

But it would be fair to describe the verdict as inconclusive given the 26-year-old received a mixed reception from those in attendance.

Yes, his ‘Scouser in our team’ song was heard being belted out, but it also understood that plenty in the away end were far more hostile.

Fortunately, there was no indecision over how Alexander-Arnold’s winning goal was received, while the enthusiasm of his celebration will have given hope to those who are still dreaming of a U-turn.

Ultimately, until any contract is signed, there is always a chance.

3. Alexis Mac Allister’s fine season continues

For all that Liverpool’s entire midfield has been a key aspect of their success this season, there has been one man who stood above all others in that area of the pitch.

We are talking, of course, about Alexis Mac Allister, who produced yet another brilliant display on both sides of the ball to get the Reds over the line at Leicester.

The Argentine won 5/9 ground duels, 3/3 tackles, and recovered the ball on six occasions, while he also created three chances and completed 89% of his passes.

Liverpool are lucky to have such a versatile, intelligent and hard-working player at the heart of their team.

4. Federico Chiesa’s future seemingly decided

There surely can’t be any Liverpool fans left who are still of the belief that Federico Chiesa will make it at Anfield.

The Italian’s omission from the squad for this visit to Leicester City was just the latest example of Arne Slot signalling his lack of faith.

And, though insiders continue to praise Chiesa’s response to what has been a difficult season, it is impossible to see his stay extending beyond the summer.

That seems a shame for a player who, at times, has shown real promise, but who has also seemingly struggled to fully adapt to the demands of his manager.

5. Come on, Arsenal!

Okay, so you can’t be picky about the best way to win a Premier League title when it is just your second in 35 years.

But, if we’re all honest with ourselves, it would be quite nice for Liverpool to secure it with victory in front of their own fans at Anfield.

For that to be a possibility when Tottenham visit Merseyside on Sunday, Arsenal need to avoid defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

As such, for the first time this season, you would imagine there will be plenty of Reds cheering on Mikel Arteta’s men.