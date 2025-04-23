Bournemouth keeping tabs on Liverpool trio – could help transfers

Bournemouth are showing interest in three Liverpool players ahead of the summer transfer window, with two key Cherries figures still wanted by the Reds.

This summer threatens to be the busiest at Anfield in years, both in terms of new signings and potential outgoings.

According to the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Bournemouth are “keeping close tabs” on Liverpool trio Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak.

He states that Kelleher has been “vocal in his desire to move on” at the end of the season, ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili joining from Valencia.

Meanwhile, Elliott still harbours hopes of truly “making it” at Liverpool, in terms of being a regular starter for the club he grew up supporting.

The 22-year-old “will not be forced out of the door” by the Reds, but there is interest in him, including the Cherries.

Doak has been out on loan at Middlesbrough in 2024/25, with Liverpool having a big decision to make, in terms of cashing in on him or not.

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are both “keen” on the Scot, with Ipswich also credited with interest, although their imminent relegation from the Premier League may not help them.

Kelleher, Elliott and Doak are all impressive footballers at different points in their careers, but there is some sense in Liverpool selling all three this summer.

It could generate important transfer funds for Arne Slot, allowing them to bring in possible upgrades, also giving them a chance to be key men elsewhere.

Liverpool still keen on Kerkez & Huijsen

Liverpool and Bournemouth could be dealing with each other a lot this summer, with Steele also providing an update on Milos Kerkez.

The Reds are still interested in signing the left-back, as they look for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Man City and Real Madrid are also still in the mix to snap up the Hungarian, however, who is described as a “top target” for the Reds.

Kerkez’s Bournemouth teammate, Dean Huijsen, is a “player of high interest” as well, with the 19-year-old having a £50 million release clause in his contract.

The Spanish centre-back has a host of suitors, including Arsenal and Newcastle, but hopefully, the lure of playing alongside Virgil van Dijk helps Liverpool.

A Premier League title win, then a summer full of transfers – who else can’t wait?