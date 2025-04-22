➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool “keen to trigger” Dean Huijsen release clause – Latest LFC News

Liverpool continue to pursue a summer move for Dean Huijsen, on a day that has also seen a new Darwin Nunez update emerge.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Posting on X on Tuesday, David Lynch said Liverpool are “keen to trigger” Huijsen’s £50 million release clause at Bournemouth this summer, adding more on his YouTube channel.

“The biggest spanner in the works could be Real Madrid, and by all accounts they would be the player’s preference because obviously he represents Spain and would love to play for Real Madrid, but it doesn’t seem at the moment like they’re gonna follow up on their interest,” Lynch said.

“That could leave Liverpool with a bit of a free run, and I think there’s no doubt that, if they do get that, Dean Huijsen would be a very smart signing.”

At just 19, Huijsen looks like a defender with huge potential, already becoming a regular for Bournemouth, so £50 million could end up being a steal!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 6, 2025: Liverpool's substitute Darwin Núñez on the bench before the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Fulham won 3-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ex-Liverpool midfielder Cameron Brannagan has scored a goal that Steven Gerrard would have been proud of for Oxford. Give it a watch here!

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Adrian, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana, Harvey Elliott, Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrating in the dressing room with the premier league trophy after winning the Premier league at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It all felt surreal when Liverpool won the Premier League in 2020 – Joanna Durkan has taken a look back at the night of the trophy lift:

“Considering the circumstances, it was done in the best way possible and the Kop acted as the stage and embraced supporters’ contributions as best it could with banners nestled in the seats next to the platform.

“It was a collaborative effort from the players to make it as special as possible.

“And Sir Kenny Dalglish handing over the trophy was a magic moment, there was no better choice. You could feel the emotion you were feeling reflected in him throughout.”

Liverpool’s 2020 Premier League title lift: 8 things you might not remember!

Elsewhere in the football world today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 16, 2025: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha is challenged by Liverpool's Wataru End? during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man United are said to be interested in signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer. He’s been strongly linked with Liverpool! (BBC Sport)
  • Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will reportedly meet with the club this week to discuss his future. They have only scored in one game since mid-February! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2006, Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-finals at Old Trafford.

A John Arne Riise free-kick and Luis Garcia stunner set the Reds on their way to victory, and while Didier Drogba pulled one back, Rafa Benitez’s side held on.

Liverpool went on to beat West Ham on penalties in a memorable final in Cardiff, thanks mainly to Gerrard’s heroics.

Also on this day in 2018, Mohamed Salah was named PFA Player of the Year – if he takes home the award this season, he will become the first-ever player to win it three times.

