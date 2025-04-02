Two of next season’s three new Premier League clubs were confirmed after a dramatic day in the Championship which saw one Liverpool loanee lose 6-0.

Liverpool are expected to be crowned Premier League champions this week and now know their defence of that title will include clashes with two more northern clubs.

Monday saw the 44th round of Championship fixtures played out and victories for Leeds and Burnley confirmed their automatic promotion to the top flight.

Leeds were among the 3pm kickoffs and did their part with a 6-0 thrashing of struggling Stoke, who brought Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas on at half-time.

Koumas replaced Bae Jun-ho on the left wing with his side already 5-0 down, but only touched the ball 13 times, completing three of his four attempted passes and winning three of his nine duels in a muted showing per FotMob.

Willy Gnonto added a sixth goal for Leeds in the second half to all but secure their place among the top two with two games left to play.

They still needed Burnley to take the win over fellow Premier League hopefuls Sheffield United in the evening kickoff to guarantee promotion, however.

Fortunately for both, Scott Parker’s side sealed a 2-1 victory over the Blades to ensure a double promotion as Sheffield United join Sunderland and two others in the playoffs.

Bristol City and Coventry are currently in fifth and sixth but could still be overtaken by Middlesbrough and Millwall depending on results in the final two matchdays.

Koumas attracting transfer interest in breakthrough season

Koumas may have fallen out of starting contention in recent weeks, but the 19-year-old is still enjoying an impressive campaign out on loan.

Having previously played just once at first-team level for Liverpool, the Wales international has now made 48 appearances for Stoke, scoring six goals and assisting another three.

He has clocked 2,857 minutes on the pitch, with only three teenagers – Sunderland‘s Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg and Stoke teammate Ashley Phillips – playing more in this season’s Championship.

Liverpool loanee Lewis Koumas scores for Stoke City against Bristol City?? pic.twitter.com/m7jOSr72bx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 22, 2024

That has reportedly attracted interest from Sheffield United, with the Mail‘s Lewis Steele reporting that the Blades are considering moves for both Koumas and left-back Owen Beck this summer.

Whether that hinges on their promotion to the Premier League remains to be seen, but it could be argued that Koumas and Beck – whose strong season at Blackburn ended early due to injury – would be ideal signings for the Championship.

Liverpool could still look to hold onto Koumas, however, having signed a new long-term contract prior to his switch to Stoke in August.