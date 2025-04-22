Wataru Endo is “one of the leaders” Virgil van Dijk relies upon to support him as Liverpool captain, with the Dutchman hopeful he stays “another few years.”

Endo’s game time has been limited under Arne Slot, but when called upon the Japan captain has been hugely important to the cause.

His importance stretches beyond those 748 minutes on the pitch, though, with his experience proving particularly useful within a squad on the brink of the Premier League title.

So while his lack of involvement in games may suggest Liverpool would be open to offers this summer, Van Dijk is eager for his teammate to stay.

“Wata is very important on and off the pitch,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“Obviously he plays a little bit less than he did last year but he is so important when he comes on to kill the game, to bring the experience that he has.

“But also off the pitch, he is one of the leaders and I’m really happy to have him.

“I know it’s me speaking as the captain but you need certain leaders around to build on and help and Wata is definitely one of those.

“I am really happy with him and hopefully he can still be around for at least another few years.”

Endo was subject of a bid from Marseille last summer, but Liverpool rejected the £11.8 million offer and subsequent interest was warded off in the winter window.

The likelihood is that clubs will make approaches this time around, with Eintracht Frankfurt reported to be interested, and the player himself may be minded to consider the opportunity of a bigger on-field role at 32.

Van Dijk hints at Chiesa exit

But clearly Endo’s value is also found in other areas and both Slot and Van Dijk appreciate that – and supporters alike will be hoping he is willing to remain in his role as ‘closer’.

One player who is expected to be sold is Federico Chiesa, and as the captain offered lower-key praise for the Italian, he hinted that a transfer is in the offing.

• READ: Federico Chiesa transfer expected as Liverpool journalist explains treatment

“He’s been a very good addition to the team as well in my opinion,” Van Dijk said.

“Unfortunately, a bit unlucky with injuries. So let’s see what this summer brings, but first we hopefully have a good ending to the season.”

Chiesa has started only three games for Liverpool this season, with 12 appearances in total, and interest from Serie A could be indulged in the summer window.