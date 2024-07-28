Liverpool have rejected an £11.8 million bid for midfielder Wataru Endo, it’s reported on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old only arrived at Anfield at the back end of last summer, signed from Stuttgart for £16.8 million after failed pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia – both of whom signed for Chelsea instead.

The Japan captain made 43 appearances in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp last season, starting 34 times.

But with a new man now in charge, there have been questions over Endo’s future and he is now subject of a bid from Roberto de Zerbi’s Marseille, reports the Daily Mail’s Liverpool correspondent, Lewis Steele.

Steele writes that Liverpool are “in no rush to offload the Japan captain but there are other clubs keen.”

He adds that it “remains to be seen whether Roberto De Zerbi’s side return with a second offer.”

Should the French side return with an improved bid, Liverpool may well look to cash in – something that would almost certainly mean signing a new defensive midfielder this summer.

Reporter David Lynch adds that “A number of German clubs are also interested in the midfielder and a higher offer could tempt the Reds to sell.”

That reporters are being told that the club may look to sell certainly indicates that they are willing to allow the player to leave; a player who was signed by Klopp and former sporting director Jorge Schmadtke despite being aged 30.

“It’s a new challenge…”

Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Sunday, Endo said: “It’s a new challenge for me, obviously I always try to improve a lot.”

Asked if Slot’s different style of play will help his game, he hesitated before saying: “Yeah, I think so. We want to change a little bit, offensively.”