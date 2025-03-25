Wataru Endo is likely to attract offers in the summer transfer window having been demoted to a squad player at Liverpool, with interest from the Bundesliga.

Endo has shown his importance to Arne Slot this season, particularly in recent months, but the Japan captain is unlikely to break into the first-choice lineup.

And at 32, it seems feasible that after a campaign on the bench he will consider another move in the transfer window.

While Liverpool would surely be eager to retain their No. 3, they will be equally braced for bids from interested clubs this summer.

According to BILD, that could include Eintracht Frankfurt, who are credited with an interest in Endo and could make a move if they qualify for the Champions League.

Frankfurt are fourth in the Bundesliga with eight games left to play, with the four best teams in the German top flight automatically entering the Champions League next season.

BILD explain that Frankfurt are “considering signing” Endo as he would provide an “absolute leader” in the middle of the park.

It is, however, added that the former Stuttgart midfielder “would have to forgo his salary” if he did opt to return to the Bundesliga with Dino Toppmoller’s side, though “that’s not out of the question.”

Liverpool rejected a bid from Marseille worth £11.8 million last summer but it stands to reason that they would consider a sale for the right price this time around.

A £20 million price tag was tentatively set amid approaches eight months ago and that would surely stand given Endo still has two years left on his contract.

Despite his lack of minutes under Slot this season – 742 in all competitions and only 277 across the Premier League and Champions League – Endo has embraced his status as a cult hero among supporters.

“Even this season, when I play on the pitch, the Liverpool fans always try to support me. They always comment on my Instagram or on X,” he told the Red Machine Podcast.

“So I really feel like they support me, and I think the fans love me.”

Earlier this international break Endo became the first Liverpool player to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with Japan clinching their place with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain.

Tuesday brought another start for the captain in a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia, though manager Hajime Moriyasu brought Endo off with 14 minutes left to play.