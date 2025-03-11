Wataru Endo has steadily carved out a cult hero status at Liverpool with his no-nonsense approach, and the midfielder has noticed an increase in the attention he is receiving.

The 32-year-old has played just 733 minutes to date this season, a significant drop from the position he found himself in under Jurgen Klopp during his debut campaign.

Arne Slot has instead primarily utilised Endo off the bench, with 19 of his 25 appearances coming as a substitute – a role he has perfected with crunching tackles and important interceptions.

He has quickly become a cult hero at Anfield and his chant has been heard in the stands in recent weeks celebrating what he offers the team, with Liverpool fans not letting him go unnoticed.

In the latest episode of the Red Machine Podcast, it was put to Endo that he has become a cult hero and he was asked if he has felt the attention grow.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Endo said.

“Even this season, when I play on the pitch, the Liverpool fans always try to support me. They always comment on my Instagram or on X (Twitter).

“So I really feel like they support me, and I think the fans love me.”

That may be an understatement, Wata!

Endo is soft-spoken throughout the podcast and ended the discussion by offering his perspective on recent talks with Slot, whereby the Dutchman underlined his value in the team.

“Recently he (Slot) told me what I have done in the season was really amazing and really helpful for the team,” Endo revealed.

“Even if I don’t have a chance to play a lot, when I play on the pitch I always try to give 100 percent to help the team. My manager is really thankful for that.”

We have heard Slot sing the praises of his No. 3 of late, saying: “What makes Wata special, in my opinion, is every time we have to rely on him – if it’s five, 10, 20 or 25 minutes – he shows up.”

With the makings of a special season, Endo will have a huge role to play and Liverpool know they can rely on him to do his job, whatever that may be.