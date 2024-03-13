Wataru Endo has quickly endeared himself to Liverpool fans, and a catchy new chant for the midfielder has captivated fans across social media.

When the Reds went from pursuing a £110 million transfer for Moises Caicedo to luring a relatively unknown 30-year-old midfielder from Stuttgart, the reaction was decisive.

With so much resting on nailing the signing of the club’s next No. 6, the £16 million move for Endo was widely questioned – but not anymore.

Jurgen Klopp asked for time and patience, and Endo is consistently showing why the manager was so insistent that it was a signing they would grow to love.

So much so that Endo already has fans singing his name to the tune of Sadio Mane‘s chant, ABBA’s Voulez-Vous:

#waturu #Japan #japanese #party #lfc #liverpool #lfcfamily #anfield ? original sound – The Ragamuffins @theragamuffins Just a gang of lunatics having a very lovely time thank you (sort of) to @ABBA and Waturu Endo at @wearehotelanfield yesterday. Waturu…. ENDO He is Japanese ENDO He wears number three And he's gonna win the league! A great game of football between two brilliant sets of players yesterday, and managed to fit two gigs in, one with all of us on the stage up at Anfield alongside Buffalo Riot and @The Sway with the players coach driving right past us while we were onstage, then at Hotel Anfield before and after the game. This week I'll be there again on Thursday night before and after the @Sparta Prague ???? game but we've got the serious business of our next records, the first of which has just been mastered! Too Many Dancefloors!!!!! #endo

It’s simple and most definitely catchy.

The footage of fans singing the song is from Hotel Anfield, and if you’re wondering what the exact lyrics are, this is how it goes:

“He’s Wataru,

Endo,

He is Japanese,

Endo,

He wears number 3,

Endo,

And he’s gonna win the league”

It’s a brilliant chant for a player who has been outstanding for the Reds, someone who goes about his work without fuss – and that’s what makes him all the more endearing.

So, how long until we hear this on the Kop?