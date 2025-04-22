Former Liverpool midfielder Cameron Brannagan has scored one of the goals of the season at any level, with a stunning strike reminiscent of Steven Gerrard.

Brannagan came through the Liverpool academy hoping to follow in Gerrard’s footsteps, and began to break into the first-team squad during the captain’s final season.

After nine appearances in 2015/16 – the campaign after Gerrard’s move to LA Galaxy – the midfielder headed out on loan before joining Oxford United on a permanent deal in 2018.

Now 28, Brannagan is nearing the end of his eighth season with the U’s and has now made 322 appearances for the club.

This is his first in the Championship and Oxford United are hopeful of avoiding the drop as one of nine sides currently embroiled in the relegation battle.

A 1-1 draw with Cardiff on Monday saw Gary Rowett’s side take a big step towards safety, with Brannagan’s outrageous goal securing the point.

Cardiff, under new temporary charge with player-coach Aaron Ramsey, took a deserved second-half lead through Yousef Salech only for Oxford to equalise with 11 minutes to play.

Brannagan stood over a free-kick almost 40 yards from goal alongside Tyler Goodhram, and with Goodhram rolling the ball into his path he blasted it into the top corner.

It was a goal like Gerrard’s finest and should be considered among the best scored at any level of the game this season.

WOW! ? An absolute ROCKET from Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan! ? pic.twitter.com/ga9YsuIuit — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 21, 2025

With Oxford United holding on for the draw – having only had two shots on goal all game and seen 38 percent of possession – it means one win from their final two games should keep them up.

That comes with Cardiff in the bottom three and having failed to pick up the points at Oxford United’s expense they are now highly likely to be relegated to League One.

“The fact he’s chose to hit it from that distance, you know it’s all or nothing. Thankfully for us, it was all,” Rowett told the Oxford Mail of Brannagan’s goal.

“It’s moved away from the keeper. I don’t think there’s any way the keeper saves it, and I don’t think there are many times you’re going to see a better goal than that this weekend.

“Cammy has stepped up in big moments for this club, and it’s another big one.”

Brannagan attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona while thriving in the academy, but has settled into an impressive career in the Football League.

While that may be a far cry from the Bernabeu, the Nou Camp or indeed Anfield, it is an outstanding achievement for any player – as not every graduate from Kirkby can make it into Liverpool’s first team.