Liverpool’s Premier League title lift in 2020 signalled the end of a 30-year wait and the day remains a surreal one to look back on.

On July 22, 2020, we all witnessed a moment that, for some, brought to an end a lifetime of waiting as Jordan Henderson hoisted the league title aloft.

For the first time since 1990, Liverpool were champions of England and there was an outpouring of emotion as our collective dreams came true, even if had to unfold in an empty Anfield due to the pandemic.

The Reds were more than deserving winners after a remarkable season, and Jurgen Klopp was full of gratitude for the journey that had been undertaken to reach that very moment.

“Five years ago I asked you to change from doubters to believers and the second before the press conference I had no idea that anybody would ask it,” Klopp said after the trophy lift.

“And you did it! You made us happen, really. Thank you very much.”

It happened, and it was glorious. Every single second of it.

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

All eyes were obviously on the trophy lift that followed the final whistle and it’s hard to remember what actually happened during those 90 minutes against Chelsea.

Well, let us remind you. Liverpool started like the champions they were, running out to a 3-1 lead before half-time thanks to Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gini Wijnaldum.

Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made it closer than it needed to be on the scoreboard but further goals to Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put it beyond doubt for a 5-3 win.

Incredibly, Firmino’s goal was his first league strike at Anfield for the entire campaign in what was home game No. 19! His brilliant karate kick celebration made an appearance, of course.

Frank Lampard fumes

Oh Frank, what a moment you gave us on the very night the Premier League trophy was waiting to be hoisted into the air.

Lampard was caught up in a heated confrontation with Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders after a foul led to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s goal, much to the amusement of all those on the bench watching on.

“It’s not a f***ing foul. I’m not asking you, so shut up,” Lampard told Lijnders, with Klopp intervening to explain that the Dutchman was already sat down.

Lampard then replied: “F**k off you as well. Only title you’ve ever won and you’re f***ing giving it the big ‘un. F**k off.”

It prompted plenty of ‘ooos’ and giggles from the bench and was a show of arrogance from the then-Chelsea manager, but we all know who had the last laugh!

A trophy lift on the Kop!

Considering the circumstances, it was done in the best way possible and the Kop acted as the stage and embraced supporters’ contributions as best it could with banners nestled in the seats next to the platform.

It was a collaborative effort from the players to make it as special as possible.

And Sir Kenny Dalglish handing over the trophy was a magic moment, there was no better choice. You could feel the emotion you were feeling reflected in him throughout.

Family drama

Can family of the team attend? The answer was a no, another no and then finally a yes at the last moment on the day of the trophy lift.

Due to the pandemic, no fans were able to witness the special moment and the club had to fight to be able to have 200 family members witness the historic moment.

In the end, they could all be part of it and you could see just how important it was for Klopp and Co. as they each accepted their medals and had their turn with the trophy.

“Our families are allowed to be there [in the Main Stand], it is incredible and means the world to us,” Klopp said.

Carra and Sadio’s love story

“You do know I love you, don’t you?” were the words that quickly flew out of Jamie Carragher when interviewing Sadio Mane.

It was a bromance, and maybe a little one-sided. But just look at those smiles!

The physio being front and centre

At the time you may have noticed a certain figure that popped up in plenty of photos of the title celebrations, he was not a player or anyone you may have been aware of prior to that day.

But you definitely knew his face afterwards, as seen above with sunglasses positioned below Naby Keita, and his name is Jose Luis Rodriguez.

The former club physio, Rodriguez was front and centre, living out the dream and truly being present for every moment with the trophy. He made sure he had a selection of photos to choose from.

You’ve got to admire his bravado, Josemi in Istanbul levels.

“When this bullshit virus is gone!”

“Celebrate at home. Safe. Drink what you want,” enthused Klopp on the pitch. “Prepare for a party when this bullshit virus is gone. Then we will have a party all together. Make sure you’re ready!”

Sadly, the party never happened.

The scenes of euphoria from the pitch moved into the dressing room and it was a beautiful sight with champagne making the rounds, and it stayed on the walls and ceiling some months after!

The party inside the club’s inner sanctum saw ‘Campione, Campione, Ole, Ole, Ole’ getting an immediate rendition while there was plenty of dancing, shirt swinging, Klopp hugs and also a rousing speech from the boss.

Fireworks outside Anfield

While there were fireworks on the pitch before the title lift thanks to the 5-3 win over Chelsea, there were plenty that popped off during the game thanks to those gathering outside Anfield.

Pandemic restrictions made it so large gatherings were not possible but that did not some from gravitating to Anfield to show their delight, and you could both hear and see it throughout.

It just makes you think what could have been had fans been allowed inside the stadium… but we will soon find out!