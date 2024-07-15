England fell at the last hurdle as they were deservedly beaten 2-1 by Spain in the final of Euro 2024, with Liverpool fans left pointing out Kyle Walker’s display.

The story of England’s Euros was Gareth Southgate’s lack of urgency in realising the issues that were so clear within his setup.

One of those was his misuse of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who began the tournament in midfield and was then relegated to the role of backup right-back, which saw him left out entirely in Sunday’s final.

Walker was deployed on the right against Spain, with the narrative around the Man City captain being that he is a more capable defender than Liverpool’s No. 66.

Of course, both of Spain’s goals came from Walker’s side of the pitch, with Nico Williams and then substitute Mikel Oyarzabal benefiting from the space afforded to them down their left.

With England losing another Euro final, Liverpool fans – and rival supporters – were all left making the same point.

Walker was at fault for both of Spain’s goals…

Can’t believe both Spain goals came from their left hand side where they were up against the best right back in the history of football Kyle Walker. So surprising. — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) July 14, 2024

You’ve got to say Kyle Walker has been MOTM here. Wonderful performance for Spain pic.twitter.com/O1MGjWFpBt — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) July 14, 2024

Very clever defending from Kyle Walker to leave the dangerous Nico Williams all alone back post. Good job he can defend ? — LFC Stats (@LFCData) July 14, 2024

Kyle Walker leaving acres of space for Williams will get unnoticed coz he's no Trent Alexander Arnold#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/rHDqrCNocT — Rahul (@ynwa__97) July 14, 2024

Good job Kyle Walker is quick ? pic.twitter.com/NeJA6GD2F7 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 14, 2024

Kyle Walker heralds unanimous praise by pundits for his recovery pace but nobody ever brings up WHY he has to recover so much. Bloke has no idea where he should be. — Robbo (@utdrobbo) July 14, 2024

The irony in not playing Trent over Walker because of his defensive ability, and then Walker being at fault for both goals whilst contributing nothing going forward. Gareth Bin Southgate. — ?? (@Evertxn) July 14, 2024

“Trent could cost England in a knockout game” Kyle Walker has cost England again. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 14, 2024

Kyle Walker, the guy that Gareth Southgate picked over England’s best player in Alexander-Arnold, cost England 2 goals in the final to lose them the game. It’s poetic. Shakespeare could never. — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) July 14, 2024

I know I’m like a stuck record but Walker gets away with so much from fans and press. If that’s Trent then he gets fucked for shite defending. Walker constantly lets teams in. Woeful. — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) July 14, 2024

Kyle Walker to blame for both Spanish goals after Southgate and the entirety of the English press decided to make Trent the scapegoat of the group stages and not a peep out of said English press about Walker today. It's infuriating. — The Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) July 14, 2024

While Trent got overlooked completely…

Trent Alexander Arnold is a world class footballer. What he can do with the ball from right back is obscene. He can control the game from there. He is a generational talent. He’s kept out of this England team because Kyle Walker can run fast — – (@lfcmike__) July 14, 2024

Kyle Walker has cost England for 3 out of the last 4 tournaments, but the English media tells us Trent can’t be trusted. ????? — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 14, 2024

If you've just watched Kyle Walker play football there and you genuinely think he's better than Trent Alexander Arnold, Get yourself up bright and early, drive to the nearest doctors, and tell them you're going through some serious shit and you need help immediately. — LB (@LBLFC_) July 14, 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the greatest talent this country has ever produced and him being neglected the whole tournament should be a fucking war crime — ? (@TheImmortalKop) July 14, 2024

Please let that be the end of Kyle Walker at right back for England, out of position for both Spain goals, awful all tournament, can't cross And you've got Trent right there — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) July 14, 2024

This Kyle Walker performance shows how underrated and overhated Trent Alexander-Arnold is Ridiculous agenda. pic.twitter.com/528mSytdtD — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) July 14, 2024

You lost the game when you decided to not even give Trent Alexander Arnold a single minute pic.twitter.com/7iFjDljSNn — Sibi (@SibiLFC) July 14, 2024

Commiserations Trent, you got used to be a scapegoat in a position where you never played before, and not trusted in your position or even to try to change a game by a horrible manager. You’ll get your chance under a competent manager next tournament. pic.twitter.com/LnaC6YdFDu — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 14, 2024

After the game – which saw a brief rally from England as Cole Palmer equalised for 1-1 – Southgate was asked about his future as manager, but gave little away.

“Now is not the time for me to speak about that,” he told the BBC. “I need to talk to the right people and give myself a bit of time.”

For Alexander-Arnold, though, it seems his only chance of cementing himself as a key player for England – as his generational talent deserves – will be when another manager is at the helm.

At 34, Walker’s time as a first-choice starter is surely drawing to a close. Time for a change.