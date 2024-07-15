★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans are all making the same point on Kyle Walker as England lose final

England fell at the last hurdle as they were deservedly beaten 2-1 by Spain in the final of Euro 2024, with Liverpool fans left pointing out Kyle Walker’s display.

The story of England’s Euros was Gareth Southgate’s lack of urgency in realising the issues that were so clear within his setup.

One of those was his misuse of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who began the tournament in midfield and was then relegated to the role of backup right-back, which saw him left out entirely in Sunday’s final.

Walker was deployed on the right against Spain, with the narrative around the Man City captain being that he is a more capable defender than Liverpool’s No. 66.

Of course, both of Spain’s goals came from Walker’s side of the pitch, with Nico Williams and then substitute Mikel Oyarzabal benefiting from the space afforded to them down their left.

With England losing another Euro final, Liverpool fans – and rival supporters – were all left making the same point.

 

Walker was at fault for both of Spain’s goals…

 

While Trent got overlooked completely…

After the game – which saw a brief rally from England as Cole Palmer equalised for 1-1 – Southgate was asked about his future as manager, but gave little away.

“Now is not the time for me to speak about that,” he told the BBC. “I need to talk to the right people and give myself a bit of time.”

For Alexander-Arnold, though, it seems his only chance of cementing himself as a key player for England – as his generational talent deserves – will be when another manager is at the helm.

At 34, Walker’s time as a first-choice starter is surely drawing to a close. Time for a change.

