Virgil van Dijk cut an extremely emotional figure after the Netherlands were knocked out of the Euros just one game away from the final, leading him to say he has plenty to think over this summer.

The Liverpool captain led his side to the semi-finals but fell one hurdle short at the hands of England, ending his club and international season after 64 games and 5,395 minutes.

It is no wonder, then, that the 33-year-old was readily heard citing his fatigue in the aftermath of the Netherlands’ defeat in interviews and on his Instagram.

And despite his emotional state, he was asked if he would be considering international retirement, he responded by saying, as per Reuters: “I haven’t the slightest idea right now.

“I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player. Then we’ll go for it again, but first recover from this.”

“After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it’s over.”

It is not a statement Liverpool fans should necessarily be worried about, but it does come in the landscape of him now being in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

In May, the defender said there had been no progress on fresh terms, but he stressed that he was “very happy” and that he “loves the club.”

Van Dijk has had a long and emotional season with near-misses for silverware and bidding farewell to Jurgen Klopp all thrown in the mix, and it’s not surprising to see him purge with cameras in his face.

He added: “I don’t know what to say, it’s just difficult. It’s difficult to accept this, I’m pulling in the emotions,” he said after the Netherlands were eliminated.

“It has been a very, very, very long year, a tough year, and we had a big dream, we felt like we could have achieved that as well here as a team, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

The 33-year-old later reiterated his emotional and physical battery was running low, with a “well-needed break” to give him time to think and recharge.

On Instagram, he posted: “This hurts. After a long and intense tournament, our journey comes to an end. I would like to say a huge thank you to our fans who travelled with us, supported us, and have been there for us all the way.

“Time for a well-needed break now to reflect and recharge after a year full of ups and downs, physically and emotionally. It was a privilege to lead this special group.”

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes gave little away when it came to contract extensions, only reaffirming “total commitment” from those heading into their final year.

With so much change at the club following Arne Slot‘s arrival, coupled with international action, we’re likely to have to wait for any significant update on Van Dijk’s future.