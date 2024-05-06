Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he is no closer to signing a new Liverpool contract as he approaches the final year of his current deal.

But the Dutchman has reiterated his love for the club in a major hint that he would like to extend his stay at Anfield.

This summer will see Van Dijk enter the last 12 months of the extension he signed in August 2021, opening up the possibility of a departure in the near future.

However, while the defender says no progress has been made on fresh terms, he believes the situation is likely to be clarified once the appointment of Arne Slot as Liverpool’s next manager is confirmed.

He said: “I think there is nothing for me to discuss because there is no news, I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.

“Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.

“The focus is now on the last two and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that.”

Helping Arne Slot settle

With public confirmation not yet forthcoming, Van Dijk remained coy on the imminent arrival of Slot as Jurgen Klopp‘s replacement.

But he talked up his willingness to be part of the transition that will take place under a new manager next season.

He continued: “Is he the new manager? Nothing has been announced but there’s rumours, things out there that he could be his successor.

“So let’s see, we have two more games in this season and when it is over and there is news, we will focus on what is coming next but it is a fact that there will be a lot of changes happening and it will be interesting.

“I am here to be a part of that and looking forward to it.

“I am at the club and the captain so I want to help, I will help and I should help [the transition]. If he is the one who comes then let’s see.

“We are not quiet so we know things are happening but at this stage there has been no decision made [over the next manager].

“We know other things are decided and Michael Edwards is coming back, Richard Hughes will be the sporting director, they are the only decisions that have been made.

“Other than that we will just wait and see but I have got full trust in the club to make that right decision.

“There will be a lot of changes happening and I wouldn’t say scary is the right word but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now.

“So let’s see, let’s see.”

A successful season? Virgil thinks so

Despite a disappointing recent dip having ended hopes of a title charge, Liverpool have secured a return to the Champions League and can finish no lower than third with two games remaining.

And for Van Dijk that position, along with a League Cup success, represents a successful response to what was a forgettable campaign last time out.

He added: “Listen, if you said at the start of the season that this is how it would have gone then I think we would have taken that.

“We are winners and we were close and that is how it is, we weren’t good enough in the decisive moments but that is life. We have to stick together and we will.

“It’s on us and a few of us have been in title races and on the losing sides at times and it hurts.

“But yeah, like I said we have to take this experience with us and you only improve if you learn and that is the aim and we can take that into next season.

“We want to give the manager a good farewell and do it for ourselves as well.”