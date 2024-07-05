Liverpool’s new sporting director, Richard Hughes has reaffirmed the players’ “total commitment” despite three key figures’ contracts expiring in 2025.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all on contracts that expire next summer, it is a topic that leaves Liverpool fans slightly uneasy.

The prospect of the former leaving, especially, doesn’t bear thinking and Hughes was asked about the situation on Friday.

“Contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about,” he began.

“These are private matters between club and players.

“The only concern I have, that Arne (Slot) has, about those situations and everyone else in the squad is that there is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season – and we are absolutely convinced that is the case.”

The other contract question to be answered is of Adrian.

The goalkeeper is officially out of contract with the club but is still listed as a Liverpool player on the official website.

He reportedly agreed to join old club Real Betis, however no deal has been confirmed.

In the short term, the next priority is sorting out Alexander-Arnold’s contract.

This won’t be done while he is at the European Championships, but Liverpool will want to get him tied down as soon as possible to avoid conversation becoming a distraction during the season.

The same can be said of Van Dijk, though other big clubs are less likely to poach the Liverpool captain.

Salah remains the other major player out of contract next summer, but the Reds are less likely to offer him a new deal.

Unless the Egyptian were to accept significantly reduced terms or has an incredible season this time around, you would expect him to leave Liverpool next year as a legend.

Nat Phillips is the other man to see his deal run out in 12 months. Any extension of his current deal would surely serve only to increase his value in the transfer market.

The defender has already said he would “consider” rejoining Cardiff permanently, with his manager, Erol Bulut, during last season’s loan admitting he “would like to see him again” there.