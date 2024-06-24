Adrian ‘agrees contract’ to rejoin old club – including role on their staff

Liverpool are expected to lose third-choice goalkeeper Adrian despite offering him a new contract, with the veteran reported to have agreed a deal elsewhere.

Adrian‘s terms expire on July 1, and Liverpool had hoped to tie the Spaniard down to an extended deal to ensure continuity in their goalkeeping department.

But with the 37-year-old stalling over any agreement, the likelihood of his departure has grown – particularly given his previous comments on a return to LaLiga.

That now appears to be his decision, with Spanish outlet ABC reporting that Adrian is finalising a move back to former club Real Betis on a free transfer.

Adrian has “reached an agreement” over a one-year contract with the Seville club, which includes the “guarantee that he will continue working at the club once he hangs up his boots.”

His arrival is seen as hugely beneficial for Betis as he takes the place of Claudio Bravo as third choice, adding experience to a squad that has lost key leaders in recent years.

Furthermore, it is explained that, with Betis entering the Europa Conference League next season, Adrian can fill a homegrown slot in their squad having come through the club’s academy.

Born in the city, Adrian spent 15 years on the books at Betis, including a season as first choice for the senior side in 2012/13, before joining West Ham.

And after over a decade in the Premier League, he has opted to oversee the “end of a cycle” by returning to his native Spain.

“I would like to return to LaLiga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle,” he told Movistar Plus+ last month.

“I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37.

“You know that goalkeepers, if you take good care of yourself, if you haven’t had any serious injuries lately and you’re fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete.

“I think Adrian [the player] has a long time left and it’s true that I would like to return to LaLiga. It has to be a nice, interesting project.”

Liverpool to sign two new goalkeepers?

While he would not have been expected to feature at all for Liverpool’s first team if he had renewed his terms, Adrian‘s imminent departure is a blow.

Even without contributing on the pitch, he was a key presence in the dressing room and particularly during training with the club’s young goalkeepers.

With coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson already leaving and No. 2 Caoimhin Kelleher also likely to depart, it had been hoped that Adrian would stay to avoid a major upheaval.

But now it is likely that Liverpool will sign at least one new goalkeeper, including a more experienced option, to support Alisson as part of new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte’s group.