With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper Adrian has confirmed his intention to leave the club.

Given the sheer scale of change at Liverpool as the campaign nears an end, it is not unfair to say that Adrian‘s future won’t be viewed as a priority.

But the 37-year-old joins Joel Matip and Thiago in finding himself in the final weeks of his contract at Anfield, with all three now expected to depart.

Adrian was perhaps seen as the most likely to extend his terms, given he is more of a key presence in the dressing room and during training, but the Spaniard appears to be planning to move elsewhere.

Speaking to Movistar Plus+ in an interview relayed by Muchodeporte, Adrian announced his desire to return to LaLiga.

“I would like to return to LaLiga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle,” he explained.

“I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37.

“You know that goalkeepers, if you take good care of yourself, if you haven’t had any serious injuries lately and you’re fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete.

“I think Adrian [the player] has a long time left and it’s true that I would like to return to LaLiga. It has to be a nice, interesting project.”

However, Adrian did add: “I haven’t sat down with Liverpool yet either.

“I don’t rule out that we could have a pending conversation, but it is true that we will be looking out of the corner of our eye to see what happens in LaLiga.”

The veteran stopper spent 15 years with Real Betis, coming through the academy to become a first-team starter, before joining West Ham in 2013.

It is perhaps timely then that their No. 1, Claudio Bravo, is due to depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Adrian was linked with a return to Betis as long ago as 2021, and given the Andalusian side are not averse to ageing goalkeepers – Bravo is 41 – it cannot be ruled out this summer.

Liverpool will see at least two of their goalkeeping coaches leave as part of the post-Jurgen Klopp exodus.

Head of goalkeeping John Achterberg has confirmed he will move on after 15 years with the club, while This Is Anfield has learned that assistant Jack Robinson is also leaving.

Alisson is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, while Caoimhin Kelleher had been expected to push for a regular starting place elsewhere.