Liverpool’s assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson is set to leave the club this summer.

This Is Anfield understands the Englishman will join John Achterberg in departing as part of the post-Jurgen Klopp reshuffle taking place behind the scenes at the AXA Training Centre.

Robinson is understood to be keen to lead a goalkeeping department elsewhere, and his services are expected to be in high demand after a successful stint at Anfield.

He arrived from the Football Association in September 2018 having previously worked for both Man United and Leeds.

At Liverpool, Robinson was part of three-man team alongside Achterberg and Claudio Taffarel that worked closely with Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher as well as the club’s emerging goalkeepers.

His arrival coincided with the start of a remarkable period of success for the club, with his first season ending in the Champions League being lifted.

Robinson subsequently helped add the Premier League title, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

His imminent departure has created yet another backroom vacancy for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to fill in what promises to be a busy summer.

It remains to be seen whether Arne Slot looks to tempt his goalkeeping coach at Feyenoord, the highly rated Jyri Nieminen, over to Anfield with him.

The future of the last remaining current goalkeeper coach, Taffarel, has also yet to be clarified.

6 other staff members known to be leaving

Last week, This Is Anfield learned that head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer would also leave along with many of Klopp’s staff.

Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz and elite development coach Vitor Matos have already confirmed their departures through the club.

Head of recovery and performance Andreas Schlumberger is also expected to leave a year early, while Jorg Schmadtke has already vacated his position as sporting director.

Slot is due to bring assistant Sipke Hulsoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen with him from Feyenoord.