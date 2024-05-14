★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
THANK YOU JURGEN

LAST CHANCE! KLOPP SOUVENIRS

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 22, 2020: Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson (L) and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Exclusive: Liverpool lose another highly rated coach – 7th staff member to leave

Liverpool’s assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson is set to leave the club this summer.

This Is Anfield understands the Englishman will join John Achterberg in departing as part of the post-Jurgen Klopp reshuffle taking place behind the scenes at the AXA Training Centre.

Robinson is understood to be keen to lead a goalkeeping department elsewhere, and his services are expected to be in high demand after a successful stint at Anfield.

He arrived from the Football Association in September 2018 having previously worked for both Man United and Leeds.

At Liverpool, Robinson was part of three-man team alongside Achterberg and Claudio Taffarel that worked closely with Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher as well as the club’s emerging goalkeepers.

His arrival coincided with the start of a remarkable period of success for the club, with his first season ending in the Champions League being lifted.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp, goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, assistant manager Peter Krawietz and first-team assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson during a parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup abd Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Robinson subsequently helped add the Premier League title, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

His imminent departure has created yet another backroom vacancy for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to fill in what promises to be a busy summer.

It remains to be seen whether Arne Slot looks to tempt his goalkeeping coach at Feyenoord, the highly rated Jyri Nieminen, over to Anfield with him.

The future of the last remaining current goalkeeper coach, Taffarel, has also yet to be clarified.

6 other staff members known to be leaving

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Andreas Kornmayer, Vitor Matos, Jürgen Klopp, Pepijn Lijnders, Jack Robinson celebrate after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Last week, This Is Anfield learned that head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer would also leave along with many of Klopp’s staff.

Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz and elite development coach Vitor Matos have already confirmed their departures through the club.

Head of recovery and performance Andreas Schlumberger is also expected to leave a year early, while Jorg Schmadtke has already vacated his position as sporting director.

Slot is due to bring assistant Sipke Hulsoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen with him from Feyenoord.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024