Liverpool’s head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

This Is Anfield understands the 49-year-old will follow Jurgen Klopp through the Anfield exit door this summer, eight years on from arriving ahead of his compatriot’s first full campaign in charge.

Kornmayer joins a lengthy list of backroom staff who will depart in May, with Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders, Vitor Matos and John Achterberg having all publicly confirmed their imminent exits.

Head of recovery and performance Andreas Schlumberger, who joined the Reds in 2020, is also expected to leave.

That leaves head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes needing to make several key backroom appointments ahead of the new season.

Slot will bring his assistant Sipke Hulsoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters, and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen from Feyenoord this summer.

But it remains to be seen whether he will poach further staff from the Dutch club before his first pre-season in charge gets under way.

Feyenoord carved out a strong reputation for injury prevention despite their intense approach under Slot and so that expertise is likely to be appeal to Anfield chiefs ahead of the loss of both Kornmayer and Schlumberger.