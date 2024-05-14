Alisson attracting Saudi transfer interest in worrying update

Liverpool could be forced into another battle to fend off Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, with Alisson the subject of interest ahead of the transfer window.

After the Mohamed Salah saga last summer, it was unclear whether there would be an influx of bids from the Middle East this time around.

That appears likely to be the case, with the Telegraph‘s Jason Burt reporting interest from the Saudi Pro League in a number of high-profile Premier League players.

Those include Man United pair Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, with the latter having already held talks as up to 10 “marquee signings” are expected.

Worryingly, though, Burt adds that an “ambitious move” is being mulled over for Alisson, along with fellow Brazil goalkeeper Ederson.

It comes after moves to Saudi Arabia for both Roberto Firmino and Fabinho last year, with the pair now settled at Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Liverpool’s No. 1 is known to be close to the pair, having struck a strong bond during their time together on Merseyside – with Firmino even baptised in the pool at Alisson‘s home.

That the same property was advertised for sale earlier this year could be telling, though all involved at Anfield will be hoping that Alisson is not preparing to move on.

The 31-year-old is tied to a deal that expires in 2027, and if any interest from Saudi Arabia is firmed up, it would likely take a phenomenal offer for Liverpool to even consider selling Alisson.

Though he has suffered a number of injury issues throughout his six seasons at the club so far, he is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

But with almost wholesale change off the pitch this summer, led by Jurgen Klopp‘s departure, it would be no surprise if certain players were considering their futures.

All change between the sticks?

Caoimhin Kelleher stood in admirably during a lengthy spell out of the side for Alisson this term, and the Irishman has been expected to push for a transfer in order to secure a starting spot elsewhere.

Liverpool could allow Adrian to leave on a free transfer, with his deal up on July 1.

The club will also see long-serving goalkeeper coach John Achterberg depart his post along with Klopp, with the Dutchman touted with a move to Saudi Arabia of his own.

It remains to be seen if Claudio Taffarel, who was brought into the coaching stable on recommendation from Alisson himself, will also leave.