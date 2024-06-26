While Liverpool’s price tag may be a deterrent, there is confirmed interest in Nat Phillips already this summer, and the defender is on record as open to the move.

Phillips has two years left on his contract at Anfield and, with little chance of a breakthrough at his current club, is likely to seek an exit.

After four separate loan spells, that should be on permanent basis, with Liverpool reported to be seeking a fee in the region of £8 million for their centre-back.

Newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich and Bundesliga outfit Mainz are among the clubs interested in a potential deal.

But it is Cardiff, where Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan, who have already confirmed their interest in the 27-year-old.

Manager Erol Bulut – who signed a new two-year contract with Cardiff earlier in June – told BBC Radio Wales back in April that, if he were to remain in charge, he wants Phillips to stay.

“If I’m the coach here again next season, I don’t know, but I would like to see him again here,” Bulut said.

“Nat came in January and settled in really well. He’s one of the leaders in defence.”

And speaking at a press conference later than month, Phillips admitted himself that he would “certainly consider” a renewed association with Cardiff.

“There’s a lot of change going on at Liverpool so there’s a lot up in the air there. They’ve got a lot to sort out themselves,” he was quoted by WalesOnline.

“I’d certainly consider [a return to Cardiff]. I’ve enjoyed my time here, I’ve enjoyed playing regularly. I want to continue playing regular football and enjoying my football.

“Any time you move clubs, a lot is up in the air. I’ve done it a few times with loans, so I would say I’m more accustomed to it than some people are.

“I know how to do it. I know Cardiff now and I’ve done that.”

Per WalesOnline, sources within the Championship side have not ruled out another move for Phillips, though Bulut has cast doubt over a second loan.

In terms of a permanent switch, Liverpool’s £8 million asking price is said to be a roadblock for Cardiff, who have not spent more than £5.5 million on a player since 2019.

After dropping down to the Championship that summer, the Bluebirds have spent a reported £21.8 million on players over the course of five years.