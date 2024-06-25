Liverpool have set sizeable price tags for four in-demand players this summer, with the club hoping their sales will raise a combined £83 million.

It has been a quiet start to the transfer window for the Reds, with Calvin Ramsay‘s loan move to Wigan the only confirmed business in or out.

With the majority of the first-team squad at the Euros, Copa America or taking in the final week of their post-season holiday, things may only start to pick up later in the summer.

Much of that will be in terms of outgoings, with the senior side not requiring major surgery upon Arne Slot‘s arrival.

Liverpool are already attracting interest in a number of their players, with at least four likely to depart on permanent transfers.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele has updated on the futures of a host of fringe figures, including second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher has already signalled his desire to leave if the No. 1 shirt is not available at Anfield – which, unless Alisson pushes for an exit, will be the case.

Nottingham Forest are named among “a number of clubs” interested in a player who Liverpool value at £35 million.

The club rejected a £15 million offer from Forest in January, but “would not stand in his way” if the right deal was presented to them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have set £20 million price tags for both Tyler Morton and Sepp van den Berg, with the pair subject of major interest from around Europe.

Morton is wanted by RB Leipzig, Sevilla, Feyenoord, Eintracht Frankfurt, Atalanta, Bournemouth, Southampton and Ipswich, with Leipzig said to be “leading the way.”

However, Morton “would love to stay,” with The Athletic‘s James Pearce reporting that both he and Van den Berg are expected back at the AXA Training Centre to be assessed by Slot at the start of pre-season.

Steele, though, maintains that Van den Berg is “set to depart,” which is realistic given he has already confirmed his intention to move amid interest from Mainz, Wolfsburg, Bologna, Southampton and Brentford.

Another player on his way out is Nat Phillips, who is into the final year of his contract and reportedly attracting “several clubs” including newly promoted Ipswich and Mainz.

Cardiff, who had Phillips on loan for the second half of last season, are joined by “other second-tier sides” in also wanting to sign a centre-back who Liverpool value at £8 million.

Whether any of the players mentioned will leave the club for the price tags set remains to be seen, though sporting director Richard Hughes will drive a hard bargain.

If Liverpool raise anywhere near the £83 million they hope to for Kelleher, Morton, Van den Berg and Phillips, it would be a major boost to the transfer fund.