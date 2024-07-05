Liverpool have not made any signings yet this summer and it was no surprise to see the situation addressed by the media, with the club’s new sporting director hinting at another quiet month.

The Reds are one of six Premier League teams not to have added anyone to their squad lists so far this summer, with the inactivity frighteningly quiet.

The centre-back position was previously described as “not an immediate priority,” plans for a specialist defensive midfielder are uncertain and the left-wing deemed at capacity.

Something surely has to give there, and during Arne Slot‘s first press conference as Liverpool’s new head coach, Richard Hughes, the new sporting director, was asked about the transfer situation.

He nodded to the ongoing international tournaments as a reason for how quiet it has been competition-wide, with that only anticipated to change in August.

Hughes explained: “Naturally when there are major competitions during the summer, World Cup or a European Championship, in this case it’s a Copa America and the Olympics as well, there’s a lot of football being played.

“Naturally, the attention is going to be there. I think after the [transfer] flurry there was in June, it will calm down a little bit now for the month of July.

“And then like always, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players, I think then the opinions will be more set at football clubs.

“And you may see a situation in August, like in previous seasons, there’s a little bit of a hurry to get things done and make sure everyone’s squads are in order.

“I don’t think this [summer] will be any different. Who knows what will transpire economically, it’s hard to say and speak for other clubs.

“But I’d say a quiet July and crescendo in August would probably be the way to sum it up.”

Hughes’ line certainly fits with what has been reported, with the club eager for Slot and Co. to take a closer look at what they already have before splashing the cash.

The issue with that, of course, is that 11 players are still competing with their country and will not report for pre-season until much later in the window, pushing schedules back even further.

On his relationship with Slot, Hughes doubled down on this point as he focused first on the improvements that can be made on the training pitch before looking to transfers.

The sporting director added: “We’ve been in communication daily. Logistics, organisation and, of course, preparing the transfer window, which we will know more about as we go on.

“The more time we spend with the current squad, which we’re both delighted to have inherited, it’s a very talented squad. We need to improve, and we need to improve on the training pitch first and foremost, as Arne said.

“And with the window open, we will always be opportunistic if we can. If we can improve as we go, we will look to do that.”

Don’t shoot the messenger!