Arne Slot has revealed two more coaches are to join him at Liverpool, with their announcements to come “soon.”

With Jurgen Klopp leaving, several of Liverpool’s backroom staff departed with him, leaving vacant positions at the club to be filled.

Sipke Hulshoff has already been confirmed as the new first assistant coach, replacing Pepijn Lijnders who has moved to Red Bull Salzburg to become their manager.

Meanwhile, Ruben Peeters is to undertake the role of physical performance lead, taking on many of Andreas Kornmayer’s previous duties as head of fitness and conditioning.

Fabian Otte is also to join as the new head goalkeeping coach, replacing John Achterberg, after he completes his stint at the Copa America with the USA team.

On top of this, Slot has also confirmed at least two more members of staff will be joining the Reds.

The head coach said: “We’re expecting two others to join as well.”

He then turned to press officer Tony Barrett to ask if he could announce their names, but he was denied and instead laughed before relaying Barrett’s message of “more announcements to come in the near future.”

Before that, though, he gave some insight into the other new faces that would be joining him on the coaching staff, some of whom were in attendance at the press conference.

“Hulshoff, I worked with at Feyenoord and at a former club Cambuur Leeuwarden,” Slot said.

“He’s sitting here in the room as well like you probably saw – that’s been announced already.

“Goalkeeping coach has been announced. [I] haven’t worked with him (Otte) but we’ve spoken to him, the two of us (Slot and Richard Hughes), and we are really happy that he is going to join our team.”

The identity of the two others that are set to join is currently unknown, but we can expect that one will likely be a set-piece coach.

One person who could fill the role as an analyst is Feyenoord’s Etienne Reijnen, whom Slot hoped to bring to Anfield.

However, in early June This Is Anfield understood that he was privately expecting to remain at Feyenoord due to issues obtaining a UK work permit.

Expect to see confirmation of the other new coaches “soon,” as Slot says.