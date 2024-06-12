Feyenoord coach Etienne Reijnen does not expect to be able to join Liverpool this summer amid work permit issues.

Arne Slot had hoped to bring the 37-year-old to Anfield with him alongside fellow assistant Sipke Hulshoff after their success together at De Kuip.

However, reports emerged last week suggesting that Reijnen’s move might be blocked by a failure to secure a UK work permit.

And the Dutchman has now privately confirmed that he expects to remain at Feyenoord.

The news comes as a blow to Slot, who has yet to fill several vacancies in his backroom staff.

Liverpool are still in need a new goalkeeping coach following the departures John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

They also recently advertised for a set-piece coach, and are likely to require an alternative to analyst and technical advisor Reijnen.

As such, the club’s decision-makers have plenty of work to do before pre-season gets under way on July 1.

Goalkeeping coach doubts move

Feyenoord goalkeeping coach Jyri Nieminen has played down the likelihood of him also joining Slot at Liverpool this summer.

As previously reported by This Is Anfield, Nieminen was under consideration to join Claudio Taffarel in coaching the club’s goalkeepers next term.

However, the 36-year-old has now seemingly ruled out that possibility, insisting he is more likely to stay at current club Feyenoord.

Speaking to the Finnish magazine, Apu, he said: “The Liverpool thing was on, and of course I was thinking about it.

“With a very high probability, I will continue with Feyenoord next season as well. The situation will change if it changes.”