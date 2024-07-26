With Liverpool playing Real Betis in the first friendly of their pre-season tour, it gave Adrian a chance to say goodbye to Mohamed Salah and Kostas Tsimikas.

After the season ended with no decision over his future, Adrian was not given the same farewell as the likes of Thiago and Joel Matip at Anfield.

Instead, with Liverpool having offered the goalkeeper a new contract, his free transfer to Betis meant for a quiet exit while his team-mates were away.

But as the two sides face off in Pittsburgh on Friday night, there was an opportunity for Adrian to say goodbye to those he grew close to.

That included Salah and Tsimikas, two of his closest friends in the squad, with the pair greeting their former team-mate at their hotel on Thursday.

Adrian presented both players with Betis shirts, printed with their name and number on the back, in a cheeky token of their friendship.

Salah was all smiles as he posed with Adrian holding his No. 11 shirt, while Tsimikas joked “I’m leaving!”

The Reds duo are expected to start in Arne Slot‘s first official friendly as head coach, while Adrian will be hoping for his first minutes since joining Betis.

“To be honest, it’s been really intense, the last few weeks, month I would say,” the 37-year-old told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

“A lot of conversations with Real Betis and with Liverpool as well, because they offered me an extension of my contract.

“So first of all, I just say thank you to [Liverpool] for giving me that opportunity to continue at the club, but that opportunity came to come back home and I had to use that opportunity.

“As we say, the train passes one time, I have to catch that train; the train is running, so here I am.

“Obviously I tried to express myself to the Liverpool fans with as well, because I had a great five seasons there.”

Adrian signed a two-year contract with Betis, having spent 15 years with the club before his move to England in 2013.