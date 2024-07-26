Arne Slot is at a disadvantage by having a host of his senior players unavailable for the majority of pre-season, but he has made sure to touch base with every Red on his list.

Liverpool’s new head coach has not been afforded the smoothest of transitions in what has been a summer dominated by international tournaments.

With nine Reds reaching the semi-final or final stage of either the Euros or Copa America, Slot has injected youth into his squad for the three-city tour of the US.

Diogo Jota has touched down in the US and Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch will soon follow, but the remaining eight players will report back to Merseyside in August.

It is far from ideal, but Slot revealed to reporters in Thursday’s press conference that he reached out to all his internationals after their tournaments concluded.

He said: “I called them up after they went out of every tournament and we had a conversation about how the tournament and last season went.

“And about what we expect from them in the upcoming season, in combination with the amount of days they had off.

“Some of them I’ve spoken to a bit more recently, and some of them are just enjoying their holidays.”

A proactive approach that the players will have appreciated, even if their immediate focus was on enjoying their summer break!

Nunez’s position is “clear”

The head coach’s words come after his admission earlier in the month that he had already spoken to Darwin Nunez on how he anticipates he will be used in the coming campaign.

“He might have had some struggles with finishing opportunities but he came a lot of times into those positions,” the Dutch coach said.

“I think he could fit in really well but it’s normal at a club like this that there are many more players who could play in his position.

“It’s clear for him which position he is going to play.

“It’s clear for me as well and me telling him made it clear for him. I just told him that, from what I saw, he played multiple positions and what positions – or position – I see him playing.”

Liverpool, minus some big names, are Stateside and will play the first of three friendlies against Real Betis on Friday (12.30am Saturday in the UK).