Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has publicly confirmed his intention to become the new Liverpool FC manager, speaking on Thursday night.

The 45-year-old Dutchman, who has become the firm favourite to take over Jurgen Klopp after talks this week, was speaking ahead of his side’s Eredivisie match against Go Ahead Eagles.

“It is no secret that I’d like to become new Liverpool manager, my decision is clear,” Slot told ESPN Netherlands.

“Feyenoord and Liverpool are in talks to negotiate, I’m waiting to see what will come out of it.

“I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement, I have every confidence in that [happening].”

"Geen geheim dat ik graag naar Liverpool wil" ????????? — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 25, 2024

Slot’s public words are quite surprising and certainly not common, but perhaps underline his confidence that an agreement will be made imminently.

Reports on Wednesday had suggested that Feyenoord had rejected Liverpool’s initial offer of compensation, said to be around £7.7 million.

But another report has since suggested that Slot could even be confirmed as the next Liverpool manager this week.

A fee €10 million (£8.6 million) is expected to be accepted by Feyenoord.

Who is Arne Slot?

Arne Slot is the current manager of Feyenoord, and led the Dutch side to the Eredivisie title in 2023. Most recently, he led the Rotterdam club to the KNVB Cup (April 2024).

He predominantly plays a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is possession based and features high pressing.

He has spoken of his admiration for Pep Guardiola as a coach, previously saying: “Pep Guardiola gives me the ultimate joy in football.”

His charismatic personality is one that endears him to players, fans and media alike.

An attacking midfielder as a player, his career was spent entirely in the Netherland, with PEC Zwolle, NAC Breda and Sparta Rotterdam.